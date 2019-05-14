Tech review: Logitech 933s' solid performance is marred by questionable design choices

I have avoided using over-ear headphones ever since my first experience with them at a LAN shop 15 years ago left me feeling like I had just taken a shower in my own sweat.

I can also remember how ill-fitting the headset was and that the attached mic which I did not use kept jabbing me in the chin.

The Logitech 933s showed me how much the design of such headsets have advanced since those days. But at the same time, some of the advances created new sources of annoyance for me.

The 933s is the flagship model of Logitech's gaming audio range, and improves on the older 933 with new 50mm drivers compared to the 40mm ones of the latter .

It boasts both wireless and wired capabilities, the first through USB and the second through an old-school audio jack.

Sound quality suited my purposes just fine although I am neither an audiophile nor a competitive gamer.

To my ears, the 933s makes the soundtrack of the apocalyptic role-playing game Darkest Dungeon sound more oppressive than with my own set of in-ear headphones.

Logitech says the 933s has an indoor wireless range of 15m, which seems a little excessive given that no one plays games standing 15m away from their screens. For me, it was enough that sound quality remains steady within 3m of my PC or my Xbox One.

I appreciated how the 933s' boom mic can be folded back into the headphones when not being used, which was all the time for me.

FOR - Mostly comfortable - Wireless sound quality remains steady even when some distance away - Lighting effects look great AGAINST - Some questionable design choices with button locations - Too much work involved just to adjust audio and light settings

SPECS PRICE: $299 FREQUENCY RESPONSE: 20Hz-20,000Hz DRIVERS: 50mm over-ear drivers CONNECTIVITY: USB WEIGHT: 379g

RATING FEATURES: 4/5 DESIGN: 3.5/5 PERFORMANCE: 4/5 BATTERY LIFE: 4/5 VALUE FOR MONEY: 3.5/5 OVERALL: 4/5

The 933s also comes with some snazzy LED lighting effects which look great, although I can only see them when putting on and taking off the headphones.

Comfort-wise, the 933s did far better than the set in my unfortunate first encounter with over-ear headphones, but not well enough to make me a fan.

There were no bruised ears thanks to the leatherette-padded ear cups, but at 379g, it sat a little too heavily on my head.

I also perspired moderately after an hour's usage in my room without the air-conditioning turned on, but I was at least comforted by the knowledge that the ear cups are removable for cleaning.

Finally, I was left scratching my head at the deluge of buttons on the left ear cup - an on/off button, three buttons for audio and light settings and one for volume control.

That is an awful lot of buttons to be fumbling at when the headphones are on my head.

Adjusting these settings would be far more intuitive through Logitech's gaming software.

Unfortunately, the software I was told to use by the in-box manual - Logitech Gaming Software - could not even pick up the 933s.

I had to go online to find out that I needed to use another newer program called G Hub, which was needlessly frustrating.