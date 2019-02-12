Taking Singapore e-sports to the next level

SINGAPORE - With e-sports set to debut at the Southeast Asian Games in November, winning gold medals for Singapore by being good at playing video games is now a real possibility for gamers here.

The inevitable next question, one which the local e-sports fraternity has been grappling with for some time, is how to produce gamers of regional calibre on a consistent basis.

It is no easy task. Gone are the days when talented amateurs stood a fighting chance on the world or regional stages.

E-sports today, like traditional sports, require a full-time commitment just to be competitive, which, in turn, requires an ecosystem capable of sustaining full-time players.

The interest in e-sports is rising in Singapore, but the local scene is seen to be lagging behind those in the United States, Europe and neighbouring countries Thailand and Indonesia. And drawing a full-time salary is the exception rather than the norm for e-sports players here.

"There is a lot of talent in Singapore," said Mr Jayf Soh, founder and chief executive officer of local e-sports organisation Resurgence, which has 12 teams over nine games on its roster.

"We have seen that from Scythe (third in the world at the 2011 Dota 2 International) and Singapore Sentinels (second in Asia for League Of Legends from 2012 to 2013). But there are also a lot of uniquely Singaporean challenges. We have a small market here and, culturally, there is still a lot of opposition to, and ignorance about, e-sports as a career."

Dota 2 and League Of Legends are both five-on-five multiplayer online battle arena (Moba) games.

The exploits of local teams Scythe and Singapore Sentinels captured the imagination of the local gaming community in the early days of organised e-sports.

But their members have long since dispersed and their results not matched in the years since.

Today, there is little doubt that e-sports, as a global commercial phenomenon, has arrived.

It has nearly 400 million fans and the value of the global e-sports industry is expected to cross the US$1 billion (S$1.36 billion) threshold this year.

"There's a lot more interest in the space from sponsors and more opportunities to monetise in the form of media rights and merchandising," said Singapore Cybergames and Online Gaming Association (Scoga) chairman Nicholas Khoo.

"The traditional thinking is that guys who invest in a sports team are not in it for the money and that used to be true for e-sports too, but now the money can be significant."

Singtel staged its first e-sports tournament last year, with the telco pouring US$300,000 into the prize pool for the PVP eSports Championship.

Local stalwart Impunity, a home-grown e-sports organisation that has been around since 2010, also epitomised the trend when Singapore-based sports and entertainment firm Orientivity bought it last June.

The company is also the regional partner of Bundesliga football club Borussia Dortmund.

"We invest into a few other local entertainment properties, and e-sports is another strategic direction for us," said Orientivity managing director Zheng Le.

"Media rights are something largely untapped so far and with increased success and exposure, we're confident sponsors will pay for it."

But there are degrees of untapped and the Singapore market is more untapped than most.

The world's top players earn eye-popping sums for their hard work - Singapore's most successful professional Daryl "iceiceice" Koh has amassed more than US$1 million in tournament prize winnings alone.

Only an elite few reach such heights, however. Local teams' financial returns - and their ability to pay players - are limited by Singapore's small population and market.

Resurgence, Flash and Impunity are the only three homegrown organisations who that pay some kind of monthly wage to their players.

Flash's chief executive officer Terence Ting said: "I would say the (local) ecosystem is not stable enough to warrant too many full-time players. And in any talent-based industry, there is always an attrition rate. For young gamers with passion, my honest advice is to enter the scene gradually. Don't just quit school because you will be investing so much into something with potentially little to no return."

Of Flash's four local Fifa Online players, Mr Joseph "Zarate" Yeo is the only one on a full-time salary, which Mr Ting said was comparable with that of a fresh graduate today.

Mr Soh said what Resurgence pays its players is "above market rate", but would approach a graduate-level salary only with tournament winnings included.This can put off prospective aspiring e-sports professionals and their parents alike, he added.

"In Vietnam and Thailand, I would even go so far as to say that parents would prefer to send their kids to cyber cafes instead of school, but the cost of living here is so much higher," he said.

"We are honest with parents. It's important for them to realise e-sports' potential, but also know that there's really no guarantee of success."

There is no consensus among the three established organisations here on the best way to navigate these challenges, with each charting its own course.

But all of them agreed that the key to a sustainable e-sports ecosystem lies in changing mindsets and building e-sports into the culture and lifestyle of Singaporeans.

Mr Zheng said: "For local competitions, four-figure prize pools are already considered large. It's a few hundred dollars most of the time. Relying on competitions alone is not sustainable. That's why we need the casual gamers, the grassroots community.

"You don't have to be super good at e-sports. You just have to be in the audience, feeling the atmosphere. This is how the whole ecosystem develops."