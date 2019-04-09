Secretlab scores deal with English football star Dele Alli

Singapore gaming chair company Secretlab has scored an eye-catching endorsement deal with England international football star Dele Alli.

The 22-year-old plays for English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur and is well known among Singapore football fans.

He is an avid video gamer with a growing fan following - more than 40,000 viewers tuned in to his Twitch streaming channel to watch him dismantle opponents in Fortnite: Battle Royale in April last year.

Being a fan of Secretlab chairs led Alli to partner the five-year-old firm, which makes ergonomic gaming chairs that look like bucket seats in racing cars.

"I always like any product I use to look good. The embroidery of the logos on the Secretlab chairs makes them look prestigious and I love the placement of the logos in different parts of the chair," he says.

Secretlab co-founder and chief executive Ian Alexander Ang says: "The partnership would not have happened if Dele did not really love our chairs."

Due to contractual reasons, it is unable to disclose the financial and product details of the partnership.

In an e-mail interview with The Straits Times, Alli says playing video games is his favourite pastime as it allows him to switch off from the expectations and pressure of football.

"I think it's important to release yourself from this pressure whenever possible. This is one of the reasons I love gaming," he says.

He plays games at least twice a week. But playtime depends on his match fixtures. He has one rule though - he does not play games the night before a match.

"I like to relax my brain and prepare for the match the next day."

Alli says a friend recommended Secretlab gaming chairs to him last year.

"As soon as I received the chair, I was very surprised with the level of quality and comfort," he says.

He sayshe has kitted out his gaming room with four Secretlab chairs.

Established in 2014, the local company has expanded to more than 50 countries worldwide.

The partnership with Alli is one of several it has unveiled this year.

In January, it announced it would be the seat of choice for the League of Legends (LOL) Championship Series in North America as well as three premier LOL global events, including the most prestigious world championship, an event that last year had nearly 100 million viewers worldwide tune in to its finals.

"Ultimately, these partnerships are part of our drive to put Singapore on the map of international gaming and e-sports scenes," says Mr Ang.

He says more high-profile partnerships will be announced in the coming months.