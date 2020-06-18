Nintendo announces new Pokémon games, including Snap sequel

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Nintendo and Pokemon announced several new games Wednesday (June 17) in the critter-collecting Pokémon series, including a teeth-brushing app for children and a sequel to the beloved Nintendo 64 classic game, Pokémon Snap.

In a video presentation, Nintendo revealed Pokémon Smile, now available for smartphones, as well as Pokémon Cafe Mix, a puzzle game for mobile and the Switch console.

The big surprise was New Pokémon Snap, a game for Switch in which players will be able to explore environments and take photos of wild Pokémon creatures.

The game looks to appeal to the nostalgia of fans who grew up with the original Pokémon Snap, released in 1999 for the Nintendo 64.

Pokémon's developers also said they would share information on "another big project" on June 24.

Pokémon is the highest-grossing media franchise of all time, with earnings of more than US$90 billion thanks to games, movies and merchandise, according to a TitleMax report.

Nintendo's stock jumped to a two-year high on Wednesday and is near a 12-year record. Prospects for a second coronavirus wave could mean more lockdowns driving demand for games.