Microsoft delays biggest Xbox launch game Halo Infinite

SEATTLE (BLOOMBERG) - Microsoft Corp's Xbox team said its biggest video game for the November launch of its new console, "Halo Infinite," is delayed until next year, citing multiple factors including the Covid-19 outbreak.

The change was made "to ensure the team has adequate time to deliver a Halo game experience that meets our vision," according to a statement posted on the Halo Twitter account.

The delay may hurt initial sales of the new Xbox Series X console, which is due out in time for the key holiday shopping season.

Microsoft's first demonstration of Halo Infinite last month was met with mixed reviews from viewers and complaints about lackluster graphics.