Local game series makes more than $5.2m

As Singapore celebrated its 55th birthday the past weekend, local indie game developer The Gentlebros celebrated the third anniversary of its cutesy, action role-playing game series, Cat Quest, by releasing a glowing report card for it.

The five-year-old home-grown company - founded by three Singaporeans who are former staff of Japanese video game company Koei Tecmo - announced last Saturday that it has made more than $5.2 million in profits from over 1.3 million paid downloads of Cat Quest games.