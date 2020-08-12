News

Local game series makes more than $5.2m

The Gentlebros co-founders (clockwise from far left) Desmond Wong, Leon Ho and Nursyazana Zainal released a free update called The Mew World for Cat Quest II (above) to celebrate the feline franchise's third birthday.
The Gentlebros co-founders Desmond Wong, Leon Ho and Nursyazana Zainal released a free update called The Mew World for Cat Quest II (above) to celebrate the feline franchise's third birthday.PHOTOS: THE GENTLEBROS
The Gentlebros co-founders (clockwise from far left) Desmond Wong, Leon Ho and Nursyazana Zainal released a free update called The Mew World for Cat Quest II (above) to celebrate the feline franchise's third birthday.
The Gentlebros co-founders (clockwise from far left) Desmond Wong, Leon Ho and Nursyazana Zainal released a free update called The Mew World for Cat Quest II to celebrate the feline franchise's third birthday.PHOTOS: THE GENTLEBROS
Cute, action role-playing game Cat Quest logs more than 1.3 million paid downloads

As Singapore celebrated its 55th birthday the past weekend, local indie game developer The Gentlebros celebrated the third anniversary of its cutesy, action role-playing game series, Cat Quest, by releasing a glowing report card for it.

The five-year-old home-grown company - founded by three Singaporeans who are former staff of Japanese video game company Koei Tecmo - announced last Saturday that it has made more than $5.2 million in profits from over 1.3 million paid downloads of Cat Quest games.

