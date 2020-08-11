Local game developer made over $5 million in three years with Cat Quest games

As Singapore celebrated its 55th birthday the past weekend, local indie game developer The Gentlebros celebrated the third anniversary of its cutesy, action role-playing game series Cat Quest by releasing a glowing report card for it.

The five-year-old homegrown company - founded by three Singaporeans who are former staff from Japanese video game company Koei Tecmo - announced on Aug 8 that it has made over $5.2 million in profits from over 1.3 million paid downloads of the Cat Quest games.

The three co-founders are CEO Desmond Wong, 32, chief technology officer Leon Ho, 32, and writer/artist Nursyazana Zainal, 30.

On why the series has been popular, Mr Wong says: "Obviously, it's the cats! Everyone loves cats!"

Mr Ho adds: "But in all seriousness, we think the Cat Quest series has always walked the balance between accessibility and depth. The visuals are bright and colourful enough to attract kids and casual gamers, but the gameplay itself is deep and appealing for long-time gamers as well."

To celebrate the feline franchise's third birthday, The Gentlebros has released a free update called The Mew World for Cat Quest II.

Ms Nursyazana says: "Gamers can expect the addition of an entirely new mode (for the update) called Mew Game, which adds many new interesting challenges to the game. There will also be a multitude of improvements to the base game itself, with new enemies, new abilities, new armours and weapons and many quality of life improvements to every facet of the game."

Mr Wong adds: "It will truly feel like a whole 'mew' world once players get their hands on this."

The three co-founders left their jobs in 2015 to create their own games because they "didn't want to be just another cog in a machine" and felt there was a hole they could fill in the games industry, according to Mr Wong.

As its name implies, Cat Quest ($6.98 for mobile; $13 on PC and video game consoles) involves the player taking control of a cute cat swashbuckling its way to rescue its kidnapped sister. Known for its incessant feline puns, the game is played in a 2D top-down perspective based in a fictional open world called Felingard.

The original game was available on several platforms including PC, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch and Sony PS4. But the sequel Cat Quest II ($14.50 for PC and consoles) was launched exclusively on mobile in Apple Arcade, the Cupertino tech giant's gaming subscription service, in September last year. Cat Quest II subsequently became available on other platforms except Android.

Mr Wong says: "If you were to include the subscriber numbers, it is much closer to two million downloads. Most of the paid downloads were actually split evenly between mobile, PC and consoles, with each one making up a third of the total paid downloads."

He says that Apple has helped the indie outfit immensely with the first game.

"So when (Apple) learned that we were developing Cat Quest II, they reached out to us to see if there was any interest in putting it on a new gaming service they were working on," he says.

He felt then it was a great opportunity as the release schedule of Cat Quest II lined up with the new service. It was only later that the team realised it was Apple Arcade.

The major improvement in Cat Quest II is the addition of local co-operative play, which allowed gamers to introduce the game to their significant other, family member or children without the usual barrier to entry seen in other titles.

There are already plans to make Cat Quest III.

Mr Wong reveals that the team intends to make nine games for the franchise "because cats have nine lives". But they have no timeline for the third game.

Instead, they will be concentrating on making other games, or spin-offs, in the Cat Quest franchise.

While not giving details about these spin-off games, Mr Wong says: "(This spin-off) will allow us to try out new genres of gameplay and focus on characters that we would not have been able to if we make another main Cat Quest game."