Game review: Gears 5 has a superb campaign and fun multiplayer modes

Gears 5 is the sixth iteration of the Gears Of War (GOW) third-person action shooter franchise first released 13 years ago.

If you have not played GOW before, you might be confused by all the characters. So this is a quick refresher.

In the first trilogy, you play as Marcus Fenix, a soldier in the Coalition of Ordered Governments (COG) tasked to destroy the Locust Horde - a demonic race of creatures that emerged from the underground and is threatening humanity on planet Sera. He and his squadmates finally defeat the Locust in 2011's GOW3.

In 2013, there was a prequel, Gears Of War: Judgment, which follows the path of Damon Baird, one of Marcus' ever-present squadmates.

In 2016, GOW4 was released with the story picking up 25 years after the events of GOW3, in which you play as J.D. Fenix, son of Marcus Fenix.

He is accompanied by close pal Del and a new female character Kait, who together, fight a new Locust-like enemy known as the Swarm.

In Gears 5, the story continues where the events of GOW4 left off. At the end of GOW4, Kait's mother was being "assimilated" to the Swarm's network and had asked Kait to free her by killing her.

Before Kait's mother dies, she passes Kait a necklace that bears the symbol of the Locust Horde revealing that Kait is somewhat connected to the Swarm. The Gears 5's story centres on Kait, whom you will be playing as most of the time.

Unlike in previous campaigns, where the stories are excuses for you to keep firing your rifles, the campaign here is more varied and there are even puzzles to solve at times.

In some parts of the campaign, there are open areas that you can take your time to explore.

This is a nice change in pacing compared with previous games. I love the conversations between Kait and Del during missions, which provide more background information to the storyline.

Having played all GOW games previously, I find the story in Gears 5's single-player campaign to be the most immersive and engaging. You want to keep playing to advance the storyline.

But fear not, GOW fans. The combat gameplay remains the same. You still duck for cover, peer around corners, fire at your enemies and try to outflank them.

If you are badly hurt or nearly dead, you have to crawl to your squadmates so they can revive you, and vice versa.

However, you now have a new floating robot companion called Jack that can heal you, cloak your team, help you fetch ammunition and even provide firepower support.

This adds new strategic options when you are fighting your enemies. For instance, Jack is able to zap enemies from their cover, allowing you to snipe them off from distance.

Gears 5 continues the franchise's superb graphics and sound effects, making gameplay a visual feast.

TECH SPECS PRICE: From $74.90 (PC; Xbox One, version tested) GENRE: Third-person shooter RATING: 9/10

It will probably take you at most 12 hours to complete the campaign. After finishing it, you can either replay it at a level of higher difficulty or venture into the array of multi-player modes.

There is the fan-favourite Horde mode, in which you and your squadmates fight 50 waves of Locust enemies. The good news is you can now have Jack as a support class to help you in your fight or you could even play as Jack.

Apart from the usual Versus modes of Team Deathmatch and the King of the Hill battles, there is a new Versus Arcade option.

It is targeted at casual gamers who cannot compete against experienced gamers in the multi-player modes, as it still rewards you if you happen to die a lot.

Finally, there is a brand-new Escape mode, in which three players are being dropped into a Locust hive to plant a bomb and escape the explosion. It was fun at first, but it does not feel "Gears-like" to run for your life when the entire franchise is about killing enemies.

There are few faults with Gears 5. If you are a GOW fan, you definitely have to play it. If you are not, it is never too late to start.