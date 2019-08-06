From e-sports player to team owner, it's game on for Singaporean Kelly Ong in a man's world

SINGAPORE - There are only two women today who can say they own a world-class e-sports team.

Ms Kelly Ong is one of them.

The Singaporean is the co-owner of top European team Alliance, having achieved her "ultimate life goal". Chinese team LGD Gaming's chief executive officer Pan Jie is the other female owner.

But Ms Ong very nearly gave up on her dream and e-sports altogether in October 2017.

She was no longer part of a team, having left Alliance in 2015 after two years as a manager of the e-sports outfit, for a job as a player account manager at video game streaming giant Twitch.

"It was so hard. There was only one female team owner in the world at the time and here I was not anywhere near that level," said the 30-year-old, who started off in e-sports at 15 as a competitive player.

It took the intervention of British fantasy novelist Mark Lawrence to get Ms Ong back on track.

She got to know the author after years of writing fan letters to him.

During a book reading for fans in Bath, Britain, Lawrence asked about her e-sports career and she told him she was thinking of moving on to try something new.

His advice was that it takes at least 10 years to perfect one's craft before things start to come together and he thought Ms Ong was at that point with e-sports.

"He said, 'You know, I often tell other people I have this video game friend who's fought really hard to get to where she is, and I'm glad to know you'," Ms Ong recalled. "When I heard that, I was like, 'Wow.' I mean, I'm his fan, he's my idol."

Bolstered by the writer's words, Ms Ong left Twitch to return to Alliance.

It was not the easiest decision, as the Alliance she came back to was a shell of its former self, when the Swedish team won US$1.4 million after being crowned world champions at the Dota 2 tournament The International (TI) in 2013.

In 2017, Alliance failed to qualify for TI, then and still the richest e-sports tournament in the world, with this year's event later this month offering a record US$31 million (S$42.8 million) in prize money.

But Ms Ong saw an opportunity to rebuild and regroup as Alliance was back in the hands of the players who founded it. From 2014 to 2016, Alliance was owned by Twitch.

One of them was her then-boyfriend and now husband Jonathan "Loda" Berg, 31, who is Alliance's chief executive officer.

The pair met in Singapore in 2012 when Mr Berg was playing for local Dota 2 team Zenith alongside Singapore's most successful e-sports pro Daryl "iceiceice" Koh. They married in last December.

"We knew from before it's very challenging to be a couple and work together. As e-sports is still a man's world, we were worried there would be people who would say my being there makes him look weak," said Ms Ong, who is based in Sweden.

"But it was about being able to focus on what's important to us - player development and building a connection with our fans - and not just the bottom line. And we have done it before."

Ms Ong returned as a "regular employee" and was soon given the title of chief strategy officer as she was juggling even more responsibilities than she had in her previous stint. These include managing relationships with sponsors, the team's social media strategy and fan engagement, and the recruitment of players and the support staff such as team managers.

When one of the team's board members decided to step down last July, Alliance needed a replacement and Ms Ong's name came up.

She officially became a co-owner last December, joining China's Ms Pan in the owners' club.

The dearth of women at the highest levels of e-sports is well-documented. There are no female players at TI this month. Among the virtual basketball NBA 2K league's 126 players for its second season, only one is female.

Ms Ong acknowledged the gender gap in e-sports, but said barriers are slowly coming down due to the efforts of the first generation of female e-sports players who are now transitioning into management or leadership roles.

"There have been people who told me to my face, 'I'm not going to hire you because you are a woman.' But it's very hard to be a woman in any industry. I just told myself to put my head down and go another day, and another day," she said.

"It's better now compared with 10 years ago. There have been those who have tried to bully us, but we have just refused to leave. That said, I'm thankful for those who took a chance on me and I wouldn't be here without them."

She has her hands full now with Alliance due to make its first TI appearance since 2016 at Shanghai later this month. She is also working with the Gothenburg city council in Sweden on a slew of e-sports initiatives.

But she wants to eventually return to Singapore to help develop the e-sports scene here and urges for more government and corporate support to be given to local teams.

"Singapore was in a really good position in the early 2000s, but because e-sports was so new and people found it hard to understand, it was hard to get support and the opportunity was lost," she said.

"If we want to see Singapore e-sports flourish, we need to act quickly to put things like a youth structure in place and give teams more international exposure."