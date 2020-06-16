10 video games to look out for in 2020

Here are the ten video games (in no particular order) we are looking forward to in 2020.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Platforms: PS5

Release date: Late 2020

The sequel to the hit 2018 Marvel's Spider-Man action-adventure game was announced last week during the virtual unveil of Sony's next-generation gaming console, PlayStation 5 (PS5). Titled Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, it is likely to be launched at the same time as the PS5.

From the title and teaser trailer, it seems players will assume the role of Mile Morales as the main protagonist instead of Peter Parker. The game will probably retain the same gameplay elements, such as an accessible storyline, breathtaking fighting sequences and quick-time events, that made the original such a hit.

Ghost of Tsushima



PHOTO: SONY INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT



Platform: PS4

Release date: July 17, 2020

Set in the first Mongol invasion of Japan in the 1270s, you play as Jin Sakai, one of the last samurai on Tsushima Island. Played from a third-person perspective, this stealth action-adventure game lets you freely explore the beautiful in-game open world and travel to its different parts by riding a horse.

Combat gameplay is said to be organic, in the sense that you are able to mix and match skills, weapons and tactics to find the perfect blend to battle your enemies and protect the people of Tsushima.

Wasteland 3



PHOTO: INXILE ENTERTAINMENT



Platforms: PC, PS4 and Xbox One

Release date: Aug 28, 2020

With its launch delayed to August from its initial May 2020 release date, the role-playing game (RPG) Wasteland 3 continues the story of the Desert Rangers - a group of survivalists who helps survivors and maintains order in post nuclear-fallout United States - and picks up after the events of Wasteland 2.

Playing via a third-person isometric view with a turn-based combat gameplay, you are the sole survivor from a squad of Desert Rangers dispatched to make contact with the ruler of Colorado Springs. You will have to strengthen your character and build your reputation among the various factions, with your actions and decisions dictating the outcomes of the game.

Cyberpunk 2077



PHOTO: CD PROJEKT



Platforms: PC, PS4, Stadia and Xbox One

Release date: Sept 17, 2020

Thanks to the star power of Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves, who is featured as a character in the game, Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the highly-anticipated titles this year. But even on its own merit, this futuristic sci-fi cyberpunk RPG is looking like the game of the year with its open world said to be filled with complex societal segments for players to explore.

You play as V, a mercenary.You can play in whatever style that suits you, with each play-through different from the next and with plenty of random events making each play-through unique.

Its release date was delayed for five months and every gamer (and Reeves' fan) is waiting with bated breath for Sept 17 to arrive.

Marvel's Avengers



PHOTO: SQUARE ENIX



Platforms: PC, PS4, Stadia and Xbox One

Release date: Sept 4, 2020

For Marvel Comics fans, this action adventure game is probably what they have been waiting for. It will have an entirely new storyline that is different from the cinematic universe, so you will not see, for example, Robert Downey Jr reprising his role as Iron Man.

However, the story will still involve major characters including Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow and Captain America. But the main protagonist is a relatively unknown in Kamala Khan, a teenage Pakistani American with shapeshifting abilities.

Initially slated for a May release this year, the game's release has been pushed back to Sept 4 due to the negative response about its graphics' lacking polish.

Watch Dogs Legion



PHOTO: UBISOFT



Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One and Xbox Series X

Release date: Late 2020

Legion will be the third iteration of the Watch Dogs hacker action-adventure franchise. As its name implies, Legion is no longer just about controlling one player. Instead, it allows players to control multiple characters recruited across the game's fictionalised version of London. These characters can be anyone on the street, from ex-spies to elderly folks. Each of these characters is recruited through a unique mission and the type of characters you recruit will influence the storyline.

Its March 6 release date has been pushed back to late this year. This is probably to coincide with the next generation gaming consoles from Microsoft and Sony.

Halo Infinite



PHOTO: XBOX GAME STUDIOS



Platform: PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X

Release date: Late 2020

Halo Infinite is the upcoming Xbox Series X's launch title and a technological showcase of what the new game console can do in terms of processing and graphics power. The game will be powered by an all-new game engine called SlipSpace.

This sixth edition of the Halo first-person shooter franchise will see the return of the fan-favourite character Master Chief. Not too much is known about the storyline except that it will be "more human" and continue the story from the events of Halo 5: Guardians.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla



PHOTO: UBISOFT



Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One and Xbox Series X

Release date: Late 2020

The Assassin's Creed stealth action-adventure game series is one of most successful franchises in video gaming history. The latest Assassin's Creed Valhalla (ACV) will be the franchise's 22nd release and 12th major installment.

As its name suggests, ACV is centred in the Viking world. You play as Eivor - a male or female Viking leader - to lead your army to raid the Anglo-Saxon kingdoms for new land and resources. While the game features an open world, it will have main story quests and numerous side quests for players to embark on.

Release is slated for late 2020, as ACV will be game publisher Ubisoft's flagship game for the next-generation gaming console.

Baldur's Gate 3



PHOTO: LARIAN STUDIOS



Platforms: PC and Stadia

Release date: Sometime in 2020

Fans of the Baldur's Gate (BG) - a role-playing game series based on the vast and immersive Dungeons & Dragons universe - probably cannot wait for the release of Baldur's Gate 3 (BG3), given its direct predecessor was released nearly 20 years ago (not counting expansions and remastered editions).

Like all BG games, BG3 will be played from a third-person isometric perspective with real-time exploration and turn-based combat. So, you have time to think about strategies and tactics in combat. There will be plenty of quests to do and your actions will determine the outcome of the story.

F1 2020



PHOTO: CODEMASTERS



Platforms: PC, PS4, Stadia and Xbox One

Release date: July 10, 2020

Usually, the Formula 1 racing season is in mid-point when its official game is released. But due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the F1 2020 game might be released before the first flag-off of the real race.

F1 2020 allows you to take part in the full 22-race season, which will take you from the brand-new Hanoi circuit to our Marina Bay street circuit. One new addition is the My Team game mode, which lets you create your own F1 team and means you have to get the management, look for finances, attract sponsors and sign drivers to compete in the 2020 season.