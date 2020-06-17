10 games to look out for this year

1 F1 2020

Platforms: PC, PS4, Stadia and Xbox One

Release date: July 10

Usually, the Formula 1 racing season is in mid-point when its official game is released. But due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the F1 2020 game might be released before the first flag-off of the real race.

F1 2020 allows you to take part in the full 22-race season, which will take you from the brand-new Hanoi circuit to Singapore's Marina Bay street circuit. One new addition is the My Team game mode, which lets you create your own F1 team and means you have to get the management, look for finances, attract sponsors and sign drivers to compete in the 2020 season.

2 GHOST OF TSUSHIMA

Platform: PS4

Release date: July 17

Set in the first Mongol invasion of Japan in the 1270s, you play as Jin Sakai, one of the last samurai on Tsushima Island. Played from a third-person perspective, this stealth action-adventure game lets you freely explore the beautiful in-game open world and travel to its different parts by riding a horse.

Combat gameplay is said to be organic, in the sense that you are able to mix and match skills, weapons and tactics to find the perfect blend to battle your enemies and protect the people of Tsushima.

3 WASTELAND 3

Platforms: PC, PS4 and Xbox One

Release date: Aug 28

With its launch delayed to August from its initial May release date, the role-playing game Wasteland 3 continues the story of the Desert Rangers - a group of survivalists who helps survivors and maintains order in post-nuclear-fallout United States - and picks up after the events of Wasteland 2.

Playing via a third-person isometric view with a turn-based combat gameplay, you are the sole survivor from a squad of Desert Rangers dispatched to make contact with the ruler of Colorado Springs.

You will have to strengthen your character and build your reputation among the various factions, with your actions and decisions dictating the outcomes of the game.

4 MARVEL'S AVENGERS

Platforms: PC, PS4, Stadia and Xbox One

Release date: Sept 4

For Marvel Comics fans, this action adventure game is probably what they have been waiting for. It will have an entirely new storyline that is different from the cinematic universe, so you will not see, for example, actor Robert Downey Jr reprising his role as Iron Man.

However, the story will still involve major characters including Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow and Captain America. But the main protagonist is a relatively unknown Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teenager with shape-shifting abilities.

Initially slated for release last month, the game's release has been pushed back to Sept 4 due to criticisms about its graphics lacking polish.

5 CYBERPUNK 2077

Platforms: PC, PS4, Stadia and Xbox One

Release date: Sept 17

Thanks to the star power of Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves, who is featured as a character in the game, Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the highly anticipated titles this year.

But even on its own merit, this futuristic sci-fi cyberpunk role-playing game is looking like the game of the year with its open world said to be filled with complex societal segments for players to explore.

You play as V, a mercenary. You can play in whatever style suits you, with each playthrough different from the next and with plenty of random events making each playthrough unique.

Its release date was delayed for five months and every gamer (and Reeves fan) is waiting with bated breath for Sept 17 to arrive.

6 MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES

Platform: PS5

Release date: Late this year

The sequel to the hit 2018 Marvel's Spider-Man action-adventure game was announced last week during the virtual unveiling of Sony's next-generation gaming console, PlayStation 5 (PS5). Titled Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, it is likely to be launched at the same time as the PS5.

From the title and teaser trailer, it seems players will assume the role of Mile Morales as the main protagonist instead of Peter Parker.

The game will probably retain the same gameplay elements, such as an accessible storyline, breathtaking fighting sequences and quick-time events, that made the original such a hit.

7 WATCH DOGS LEGION

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One and Xbox Series X

Release date: Late this year

Legion will be the third iteration of the Watch Dogs hacker action-adventure franchise. As its name implies, Legion is no longer just about controlling one player. Instead, it allows players to control multiple characters recruited across the game's fictionalised version of London.

These characters can be anyone on the street, from former spies to elderly folk. Each of these characters is recruited through a unique mission and the type of characters you recruit will influence the storyline.

Its March 6 release date has been pushed back to late this year. This is probably to coincide with the next-generation gaming consoles from Microsoft and Sony.

8 HALO INFINITE

Platform: PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X

Release date: Late this year

Halo Infinite is the upcoming Xbox Series X's launch title and a technological showcase of what the new game console can do in terms of processing and graphics power. The game will be powered by an all-new game engine called SlipSpace.

This sixth edition of the Halo first-person shooter franchise will see the return of the fan-favourite Master Chief. Not much is known about the storyline except that it will be "more human" and continue the story from the events of Halo 5: Guardians.

9 ASSASSIN'S CREED VALHALLA

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One and Xbox Series X

Release date: Late this year

The Assassin's Creed stealth action-adventure game series is one of the most successful franchises in video gaming history. The latest Assassin's Creed Valhalla (ACV) will be the franchise's 22nd release and 12th major instalment.

As its name suggests, ACV is centred on the Viking world. You play as Eivor - a male or female Viking leader - to lead your army to raid the Anglo-Saxon kingdoms for new land and resources. While the game features an open world, it will have main story quests and numerous side quests for players to embark on.

Its release is slated for late this year, as ACV will be game publisher Ubisoft's flagship game for the next-generation gaming console.

10 BALDUR'S GATE 3

Platforms: PC and Stadia

Release date: Some time this year

Fans of Baldur's Gate (BG) - a role-playing game series based on the vast and immersive Dungeons & Dragons universe - probably cannot wait for the release of Baldur's Gate 3 (BG3), given its direct predecessor was released nearly 20 years ago (not counting expansions and remastered editions).

Like all BG games, BG3 will be played from a third-person isometric perspective with real-time exploration and turn-based combat. So, you have time to think about strategies and tactics in combat. There will be plenty of quests to do and your actions will determine the outcome of the story.