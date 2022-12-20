Gamers still hard-pressed to get PlayStation 5 consoles

SINGAPORE - Manufacturing and supply chain disruptions amid the pandemic have resulted in a short supply of the PlayStation 5 (PS5) game console, and this has pushed some gaming enthusiasts to buy units meant for overseas markets.

Checks by The Straits Times showed that most authorised retailers in Singapore have only a small number of units available or none at all in stores here.

Similar shortages have been reported in stores overseas, from Britain to Australia.

In Singapore, some buyers have turned to resellers who secured units meant for markets such as South Korea and Japan.

University student Sophron Chua, 24, paid $770 on e-commerce platform Shopee for a Japanese domestic unit PS5 during the 11.11 sale, after stores here told him he would have to wait months for a local set.

He said the few local units available were being sold as part of a package, but he was unwilling to fork out $300 more for games and accessories.

Civil servant Johann Koong, 24, settled for a similar arrangement in September. After trading in his faulty PS4, he paid $900 for a unit that came with two controllers.

“A few shops said the wait for a local set was going to be four to five months. Another said they didn’t even know if the restock will arrive this year, so I just took the risk as I wanted to play with my friends,” he added.

These units meant for overseas markets are being sold on e-commerce platforms at about $760 for a digital set, which restricts users to digital versions of games, and $900 for a console with a disc reader.

But they are not covered by the one-year local warranty.

This did not deter Mr Chua, who said: “I usually don’t run into issues, but it’s a risk I took anyway. The risk was not big enough to turn me away, as I felt it was time to upgrade from my old PS4.”

Meanwhile, PS5’s rival – the Xbox Series X gaming console by Microsoft – continues to be widely available. On its website, local retailer Game Xtreme is selling the Series X at $699.

The PS5 consoles are listed at between $599 and $729, but there is no stock available.

“The PS5 is basically the most sought-after product on our shelves. Demand has been non-stop. It has been like that since the launch (in November 2020),” said Mr Jimmy Lim, the operations manager of Game Xtreme.

He added that a monthly shipment of around 100 PS5s allocated by Sony can be sold out within days.