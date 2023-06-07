From live voicemail to live stickers, here’s what to expect in Apple’s iOS 17 update

Wary of picking up a call from an unknown number on your iPhone?

A new live audio transcription feature in Apple’s iOS 17 update may help you decide better, should the caller leave a voicemail.

Apple announced its major annual software update for its iPhones at the Worldwide Developers Conference in California on Monday.

The iOS 17 is available to developers now and come in a public beta in July. It will likely be released in September to coincide with the launch of the latest iPhone.

The Straits Times looks at some of the new features in iOS 17.

Live voicemail

iPhone users will be able to see voicemail being transcribed in real time with this new feature. The transcription will show up in real time on the phone screen as the caller is leaving a voicemail message.

This allows users to choose whether to pick up the call depending on what they see in the transcript.

Calls that have been identified as spam would not appear as live voicemail but will be instantly declined, said Apple.

Leave video messages on FaceTime

With the new update, users can also leave video voice messages if their FaceTime calls are not answered.

A notification will be sent to the recipient, who can replay the video at his or her own time.

New journal app

Users can reflect and practice gratitude through a new Journal app, which Apple says have been shown to improve wellbeing.

The app will create personalised suggestions to inspire a user to write. The suggestions are based on information available on a user’s iPhone. This includes music, photos, location and places.

The app can be locked to protect the user’s privacy.

Live stickers

iPhone users can soon express their emotions in more ways with the new emoji stickers and “live stickers”.

Live stickers can be created when users turn photos of their friends, pets and family into stickers easily. Users can also customise stickers with various effects including comic, puffy and shiny.