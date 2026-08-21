Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Four operators approved to expand data centres; 200MW of new capacity allocated

Digital Realty’s data centre facility in Loyang. All four operators currently operate several data centres across Singapore.

SINGAPORE - Four operators have been given the green light to expand their data centre capacity in Singapore, as part of a push to strengthen the country’s standing as an artificial intelligence and connectivity hub.

Digital Realty, Equinix, Keppel Data Centres, and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres have each been allocated 50 megawatts of new capacity, allocated selectively through competitive allocation calls tied to strict green energy standards.

Their proposals edged out more than 16 others submitted to the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) through their second Data Centre – Call for Application exercise launched on December 1.

The operators have committed to power more than 50 per cent of their new data centre capacity from green energy sources, said IMDA and EDB in a joint statement on Aug 21.

“Awarded proposals were selected through an open competitive process for their ability to holistically meet the desired outcomes of the exercise across strategic, economic, and sustainability components,” said the statement.

This includes anchoring advanced compute capabilities in Singapore for tech such as AI, providing significant economic contributions to the country including research and development collaborations with Singapore-based partners, and adopting liquid cooling and 100 per cent energy efficient IT equipment.

At least half of their capacity will also have to be powered through green energy sources such as biomethane, low-carbon ammonia, low-carbon hydrogen, and vertical building-integrated photovoltaics.

All four operators currently operate several data centres across Singapore.

Equinix, which was also selected during the pilot Call for Application in 2022, operates five data centres in Singapore.

JTC is also developing a low-carbon data centre park on Jurong Island to harness low-carbon technology within the island’s ecosystem, said the statement.

EDB and IMDA added that they will review the need for another Call for Application within the next two years, to support Singapore’s strategic priorities.

Singapore’s first Data Centre – Call for Application was called in July 2022. A total allocation of 80MW of new capacity was awarded a year later to four operators: Equinix, GDS, Microsoft, and an AirTrunk–ByteDance consortium.

This came after the authorities lifted a data centre moratorium imposed in 2019 to manage their immense strain Singapore’s energy and land resources.