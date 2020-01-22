Fly high as light as air

Weighing less than a can of Coke - or 249g, to be specific - it would be understandable if someone forgot they had the DJI Mavic Mini in his or her bag.

This precise weight is deliberate, as the law requires all drones that weigh 250g and above to be registered before they can take to the skies. Those who fly this drone are thus spared the paperwork needed for registration.

But do not let its size and weight fool you. The Mavic Mini, the latest from Chinese drone market leaders DJI, punches above its weight and will work well for most casual users.

It has a 30-minute flight time on a fully charged battery and a three-axis mechanical stabilisation gimbal, which holds a camera that can shoot at a resolution of 2.7K at 30 frames per second.

Thanks to its collapsible design, which allows users to fold the drone's arms inwards, it fits easily into any bag and some pockets.

Unsurprisingly, I have nothing to complain about when it comes to the Mavic Mini's stability, both in terms of flight control and footage captured.

It has been more than six years since DJI released its first consumer drone with the Phantom 1.

Following many releases over the years, it would be surprising if the quality of the Mavic Mini's movement and camera controls were not of the high standard that they are.

The controller that comes with the drone is compatible with both Android and iOS. It feels sturdy and comfortable to grip and use, similar to most other DJI controllers.

But those who have used previous DJI drones, or those from other companies, will definitely notice the corners that have been cut to hit the 249g weight.

FOR • Incredibly light • Great video stabilisation • Long-lasting battery life AGAINST • No 4K and 24fps video option • Obstacle avoidance absent SPECS PRICE: US$375 (S$519) WEIGHT: 249g MAXIMUM FLIGHT TIME: 30 minutes IMAGE SENSOR: 12-megapixel 1/2.3-inch CMOS LENS: 24mm/f2.8 RATING FEATURES: 3/5 DESIGN: 3.5/5 PERFORMANCE: 4.5/5 BATTERY LIFE: 5/5 VALUE FOR MONEY: 4/5 OVERALL: 4/5

Most notable is the lack of 4K image recording and ability to shoot at a lower frame rate, which means this is not the drone for professionals.

That said, the image quality in both photos and videos will serve most users fine if they use the drone to capture their daily lives or holidays.

It is a shame, however, that the Mavic Mini does not have DJI's useful smart avoidance feature.

This means these drones may be more likely to get into accidents in the hands of inexperienced pilots - especially considering how it seems to be aimed at casual users.

Still, these minor flaws do not take away from its biggest selling point - that it is one of the smallest and lightest drones out there.

It is wallet-friendly too. At US$375 (S$519), this is one of the most value-for-money drones.

For all would-be pilots envious of aerial holiday shots on Instagram, this could be a ticket to the skies - just be careful when flying.