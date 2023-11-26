Flagship showdown: Samsung v Google v iPhone

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans have a taste for expensive phones priced $1,000 and above, and experts predict spending in this category will climb despite rising price tags.
The Straits Times puts three of the hottest flagship phones in the market this season – the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Google Pixel 8 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max – to the test.
The trio are among the priciest phones you can buy today. The S23 Ultra will set you back at least $1,828; the Pixel 8 Pro starts at $1,549; and the iPhone is priced from $1,999.
Design
S23 Ultra: Samsung’s flagship keeps the boxy silhouette the former Note line is known for. A phone case is necessary as its matte glass back is pretty but slippery.
Pixel 8 Pro: With a visor-like camera bar across its back, this phone looks distinct from other Android phones. It comes in black, white and a gorgeous blue, but the polished metal frame is prone to scratches.
iPhone 15 Pro Max: It is framed with titanium that is lightweight and looks premium, but users are likely to pop a case on the phone.
Battery and display
S23 Ultra: The Ultra is the battery king. The 5,000mAh battery can easily power through a day, and then some, even with performance settings such as the 120Hz display and ultra-high screen resolution pushed to the highest level.
Pixel 8 Pro: The screen is one of the brightest in the market and easy to read even under harsh lighting. It can also vary the speed of its 120Hz screen to ease the load on the 5,050mAh battery, but it is unlikely to last users a full day on max settings.
iPhone 15 Pro Max: Packs a super smooth 120Hz screen, which, with Apple’s fluid app animations, makes for a sleek user experience. The 4,422mAh battery barely dipped below 25 per cent despite more than five hours of screen-on time a day.
Artificial intelligence (AI) features
S23 Ultra: Interactive AI takes a back seat in this phone. Most of its AI smarts is saved for photography.
Pixel 8 Pro: AI-enabled image-editing software can erase unwanted objects in photos, introduce fictional elements using generative AI and splice together faces from similar photos to create the best group photo.
Auto-transcription makes a return. Many AI features are currently not available in Singapore, with no expected release date. These include a smart menu that transcribes what an automated voice is saying over the phone, and AI tools to summarise Web articles.
When asked why such features were not available here, a Google spokesman said: “We can’t wait to bring new features to our devices through regional and language expansions, feature drops, security upgrades, regional and language expansions, bug fixes and improvements, plus cutting-edge Android software releases.”
iPhone 15 Pro Max: The AI works mostly in the background to make calls clearer by isolating voices and reducing background noise. Audio notes on iMessage are also auto-transcribed.
Camera
S23 Ultra: The 100x digital zoom has been a hit with concertgoers. The camera uses AI to sharpen blurry images when zoomed in, but some users are sceptical about the authenticity of the photos.
For instance, it recognises when the moon is in frame and uses AI to map details of the moon.
Images on the main camera are crisp. The default photo colour palette is warm, which may not appeal to some users.
Shoots videos in up to 8K, although users will need a compatible screen to view the footage in its full glory.
Pixel 8 Pro: Aggressive AI-backed image processing makes this phone the best among the three to capture a decent photo without much effort. It takes the best photos in poor lighting and is able to extract plenty of details in the dimmest of lights.
The cameras shoot videos in 4K at a smooth 60 frames per second. New AI editing tools allow users to reduce noise and isolate overlapping sounds, like background voices.
iPhone 15 Pro Max: The optical cameras are sharp and provide a realistic sense of depth. In most settings, the colour palette is more natural than that of the competition.
New editing features let users adjust the focus of photos, even those that were not taken in portrait mode.
The phone can shoot at 24 megapixels for sharp images and record videos in 4K at up to 60 frames per second. Of the three phones, it has the best auto-stabilisation for video.
Ecosystem and accessories
S23 Ultra: A stylus makes it easy to sign documents and mark up text on the go. The phone pairs seamlessly with both Samsung and non-Samsung devices.
Pixel 8 Pro: Google has products like earphones and smartwatches for this phone, but the phone connects well with non-Google devices too.
iPhone 15 Pro Max: This pairs seamlessly with other Apple products, such as AirPods and Apple Watch, and apps. Apps like iMessage and subscription-based services like iCloud are a must-have for loyalists.
Software
S23 Ultra: One UI, a custom-built version of Android, comes with preloaded apps such as Samsung’s calendar and notes. But many come across as duplicates of Google apps. The phone comes with four years of One UI updates.
Pixel 8 Pro: The operating system is Android 14 in its purest form. It is highly customisable and avoids confusion by limiting default apps to mostly Google apps.
Pixel users are always first in line to get Android updates each year. Google has also promised seven years of software updates – unprecedented in the Android market.
iPhone 15 Pro Max: Improvements to iOS include more interactive home screen widgets and contact-sharing via AirDrop. The phone typically comes with at least five years of software updates.