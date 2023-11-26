Flagship showdown: Samsung v Google v iPhone

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans have a taste for expensive phones priced $1,000 and above, and experts predict spending in this category will climb despite rising price tags.

The Straits Times puts three of the hottest flagship phones in the market this season – the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Google Pixel 8 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max – to the test.

The trio are among the priciest phones you can buy today. The S23 Ultra will set you back at least $1,828; the Pixel 8 Pro starts at $1,549; and the iPhone is priced from $1,999.

Design