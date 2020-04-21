Five robot vacuum cleaners for easy cleaning

Looking to offload the cleaning to a robot vacuum cleaner? Here are some models to consider.

Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 920

($539, available on Amazon)

This robot vacuum cleaner does double duty as it can vacuum and mop at the same time. When it is mopping, it is smart enough to avoid carpets.

When it is vacuuming a carpet, it automatically increases the suction power.

The Ozmo is also suitable for those with larger, multi-storey homes. It can create and store maps of different levels of the house and select specific rooms to clean.

Eufy RoboVac 11S

($193, available on Amazon and Shopee)

One of The Straits Times' favourite budget robot vacuum cleaners is the Eufy RoboVac 11S.

What it lacks in artificial intelligence (AI) smarts and Wi-Fi connectivity, it more than makes up with its affordable price, quiet operation (around 55 decibels) and low height (around 7cm tall).

It also has decent battery life and will provide around 100 minutes of cleaning time when fully charged.

iRobot Roomba i7+

($2,198, available on Shopee)

The Roomba i7+ is one of the few models with an automatic dirt-disposal feature, which is basically a small vacuum built into its charging dock.

What this means is that the dock will automatically suck the dirt from the robot vacuum cleaner's bin into a disposable bag that can hold up to 60 days' worth of dirt.

In short, you can leave the Roomba i7+ to its own devices for months. This convenience, though, comes with a hefty price tag.

Roborock S6 Pure

($599, available on Shopee)

Roborock shot to fame in 2014 as the manufacturer of Xiaomi's best-selling Mi Home robot vacuum cleaner.

The firm's latest S6 Pure, launched earlier this year, improves on last year's S6 model.

It is quieter (58 decibels, down from 65 decibels) and charges in half the time (three hours instead of six hours). It comes with all the features associated with a flagship model, such as mapping, voice control via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant as well as a water tank for mopping.

Xiaomi MiJia 1C

($399, available on Shopee)

Looking for an affordable robot vacuum cleaner that can also mop the room?

The Xiaomi MiJia 1C could be the answer. This slim robot (around 8cm tall) may not have laser sensors like higher-end models, but it can still build a map of your home using its dual gyro sensors.

It also has a suction power of 2,500 pascals (PA), which is higher than the 2,000pa offered by most robot vacuum cleaners.