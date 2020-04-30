First set of enhanced data security measures for public sector implemented

SINGAPORE - The public will now be able to read up on the Government's data security policies and measures online, as well as report suspected data breaches related to government agencies.

These are among the first set of recommendations aimed at improving public sector data security that have been implemented as of April this year, said the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO) on Thursday (April 30).

The recommendations by the Public Sector Data Security Review Committee were accepted by the Government last November.

The committee was convened by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in March last year following a spate of cyber security breaches, including the SingHealth incident when hackers stole the data of 1.5 million patients and the outpatient prescription information of 160,000 people in June 2018.

"(The new measures) will improve accountability and transparency of the public sector data security regime, and enhance the Government's effectiveness in responding to incidents promptly, and notifying affected individuals in the event of a data incident," said an SNDGO spokesman in a statement.

The new microsite setting out the Government's approach to data security can be found on the Smart Nation website.

Annual reports highlighting efforts to continually improve data security standards will be made available to the public on the microsite.

Meanwhile, members of the public can flag unauthorised disclosures of government data by completing a form on the Smart Nation website.

"The Smart Nation and Digital Government Group will work with the public and the relevant public sector agency or agencies involved to investigate the suspected data incident, and take remedial steps to address any confirmed data incident in a timely manner," the spokesman said.

Other recommendations implemented this month include clarifying the roles and responsibilities of public officers involved in managing data security, and mandating that top public sector leadership be accountable for putting in place a strong organisational data security regime.

SNDGO said that efforts are on track to implement the committee's recommendations where relevant in 80 per cent of government systems by end-2021.

The rest will follow by the end of 2023, as some systems will require significant redesign.