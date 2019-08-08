First looks: Samsung Note 10, larger variant sport new video, stylus pen features

NEW YORK - Much like how the smartphone has replaced the compact camera for many amateur photographers, Samsung's new Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ phones may be the answer to the video camera for casual videographers, thanks to the devices' host of advanced video-shooting and editing features.

These features were unveiled at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2019 event in New York City, which showcased the South Korean tech giant's latest flagship phone, the Galaxy Note 10 and its larger and more advanced variant, the Note10+.

They boast similar capabilities, except that the more expensive Note 10+ has a larger display screen of 6.8 inches, compared with the Note 10's 6.3 inches, as well as features such as a bigger battery, more memory and an additional camera.

Video content creators, however, can be assured that both phones similarly deliver innovative video tools.

One feature, for example, is the zoom-in mic function, which allows users to select the specific portion of the frame where they wish to amplify the sound, while pushing background noise to the side. This comes in handy when one would like to highlight a single person's speaking voice while situated in a noisy and crowded place.

Another feature is something known as the live focus function, which gives users the ability to add depth-of-field adjustments to videos so that one can blur out the background and focus on the subject in the forefront.

But no videographer would get by without good video editing tools, and for efficiency's sake, they can do so right on the Galaxy Note10 using the new video editor function. Who needs to transfer their video clips to the laptop anymore when they can do everything from trimming clips to speeding them up, as well as even writing notes on the videos, all on their phone screens directly?

Photographers from The Straits Times will be using the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ to capture the National Day Parade, in the first such collaboration between The Straits Times and Samsung. Catch the digital and print specials tomorrow and on Saturday.

Its iconic stylus pen, or the S Pen, has also been upgraded to be able to do new tasks, such as converting air gestures to various tasks on their phone screens. For example, users standing away from their phones can use the S Pen like a remote control, rotating it in the air clockwise to zoom out of the screen when taking pictures, and waving it in the opposite direction to zoom in.

When handwriting with the S Pen in Samsung Notes, the phone is also capable of insantly converting it to text on the screen, which can then be easily exported into a Microsoft Word or PDF file, among other options. This can be done with writing in 62 languages, after the phone was subject to machine learning to study and analyse hundreds of thousands of handwriting samples in different languages.

For a bit of fun, the AR Doodle function allows users to personalise their videos on a whole new level, as they can draw on their faces in real time and have the pictures dynamically move along with the person's movement. For example, if you draw cat whiskers on your face, the whiskers will move along with you even if you shake your head wildly left and right.

The Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ will be available later this year, with pricing to be confirmed.