First Comex and IT Show live stream of the year kicks off; more virtual events slated till March

SINGAPORE - Facebook page Comex and IT Show held its first live-streaming event of the year on Thursday (Jan 7), featuring products from Samsung and bike retailer Mobot.

Thursday's edition of the Live @ ComexITShow was the first in a series of unboxing events that will be streamed on Facebook every first Thursday of the month until March.

The live shows got off to a good start at 8pm, with the first one by Samsung garnering around 3,100 views and 2,600 comments as at 9pm.

Bike retailer Mobot, which hosted the second live show from 9pm to about 10pm, also received similar levels of viewership.

Comex, which drew around 500,000 visitors in 2019, is organised by Sphere Exhibits, the events arm of Singapore Press Holdings.

Sphere Exhibits also organises other consumer electronics fairs such as the IT Show, the Tech Show and the Consumer Electronics Exhibition (CEE).

"In the light of the current Covid-19 situation, Comex and IT Show are not held physically, and the organisers hope to continue to bring the latest tech products and gadgets to the consumers in the safety and comfort of their homes," said a Sphere Exhibits spokesman on Thursday.

Throughout the show, two Samsung representatives announced limited-time deals for various models of Samsung smart TVs, with discounts of up to 42 per cent.

The new 55-inch QLED Q95T 4K Smart TV was among the products featured in Samsung's live show.

The smart TV is equipped with Quantum Dot technology that is said to produce 100 per cent real colour based on the DCI-P3 standard.

This enables the display to retain true-to-life colour accuracy and picture quality.

Viewers watching the Samsung Facebook live show could click on a link posted in the comments section which would direct them to the Best Denki website, where they could buy the smart TVs.



Viewers of the Mobot livestream were able to lock in the discounted prices on some foldable bikes such as those in the Camp Gold range. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM COMEX AND ITSHOW/FACEBOOK



For Mobot, viewers were able to lock in the discounted prices on some foldable bikes such as those in the Camp Gold range by placing a $50 deposit with the retailer via PayNow.

Five sets of the Camp Gold Diamond model, which usually retails for $1,699, were available at $1,199 as a special promotion during the show.

The next two unboxing events will take place on Feb 4 and March 4.