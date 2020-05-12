Feeling blue over blue light?

Assistant marketing manager Sharon Loo is grateful that her transition from working in the office to working from home has been smooth, given the convenience of teleconferencing services and instant messaging apps. But her eyes have been feeling the strain.

The 33-year-old, who has been working from home for two months, says: "The first two weeks were okay, but then my eyes started to feel very tired. I used eye drops and I would look out of the window to stare at the trees for a while."

When that did not work, she bought a pair of computer glasses online, after a colleague told her they may help protect her eyes against the potentially harmful effects of blue light.

Blue light is part of the visible light spectrum and is naturally emitted by the sun, but it is also artificially produced by common electronic devices such as computers, tablets and phones.

Scientists have mixed opinions about the extent of harm that over-exposure to blue light can cause to the eyes. While existing blue light research has been done on only animals and insects such as mice, rats and flies, some studies indicate that it could lead to digital eye strain in humans.

Digital eye strain refers to a group of vision-related problems resulting from the prolonged use of digital devices, with symptoms ranging from blurred vision to eye strain to dry eyes.

Ms Loo says: "It could be psychological, but my eyes feel better after using the computer glasses."

It seems she is not the only one buying into the idea.

With people sitting in front of the screens longer than ever as they are forced to work, study and play at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, some are purchasing products to shield their eyes from blue light.

Japanese spectacles retailer Owndays tells The Straits Times that more customers overall have been buying its line of ready-made PC glasses, or choosing to go with anti-blue light lenses, when ordering new prescription glasses.

Of the store's customers, 27 per cent of them bought anti-blue light-related products last month, compared with 19 per cent in the same month last year.

A spokesman for Owndays says: "With the extended circuit breaker, we expect demand for our range of PC lenses to continue to rise with people spending most of their time on digital devices while staying at home."

Over at e-commerce platform Lazada, the demand for blue light protective eyewear for children has seen a tenfold increase in recent months.

A spokesman for the platform says that the demand started growing gradually in February and gained traction following the announcement that students would start home-based learning on April 1.

Lazada does not have specific sales data for anti-blue light products for adults.

A study by Oregon State University last year found that prolonged exposure to blue light causes damage to both brain neurons and retinal cells in flies.

While research leader Jaga Giebultowicz says the study cannot be applied to humans directly, she adds that it still indicates that long-term exposure to blue light "has damaging effects on cells - and cells in flies and humans function in a similar way".

But Dr David Ramsey, director of ophthalmic research at the Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Massachusetts, wrote in a Harvard Health blog post last year that he believes blue light from consumer electronics would not cause retinal damage, as the amount of light emitted from them is very little compared with the brightness of lights in retail stores or the sun.

Even if it is inconclusive whether blue light causes permanent retinal damage, ophthalmologists point out that it nonetheless disturbs one's sleep patterns.

Dr Tan Yar Li of Gleneagles Hospital says that blue light affects the body's circadian rhythm, or sleep-wake cycle, given how it is known to give people energy in the daytime. Over-exposure to blue light at night may thus make it difficult for people to fall asleep.

She adds: "Hence, it is advisable that we avoid or limit our screen time from about two hours before sleep. Decreasing blue light exposure from digital screens at night will help us to sleep better and have less daytime fatigue, which may in turn lead to less eye strain."

Besides buying glasses or fitting screens with anti-blue light filters, another way to decrease blue light exposure is to use the "dark mode" on handheld devices.

Dark mode is when the device's background display is turned black and the text white. Dr Tan says this makes the screen less glaring and therefore easier to look at for a longer period of time in low-light environments.

For most smartphone and tablet models, this can be easily done via the device's settings. Users of Apple iPhones and iPads, for example, can switch to "dark mode" in display settings, while most Android users can find an option for "dark theme".

Many apps also have dark mode versions for users who do not wish to have the mode applied system-wide.

Here are some products to consider for protecting your eyes from blue light.

