FAQ: The Straits Times web & app 

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1. Device and Browser Support

What devices and browsers are supported for accessing straitstimes.com?

You can access the website on any device: desktop, laptop, tablet, or smartphone.

For the best experience, use updated versions of popular browsers like Safari, Chrome, or Firefox.

Is The Straits Times website available on mobile and tablet devices?

Yes, the website works on all devices and adjusts to fit your screen.

Mobile apps are also available for iOS (App Store) and Android (Google Play Store).

On App we support the current version of OS + 2 older versions.

2. Subscription Information

What benefits do I get by subscribing to ST?

Subscribers get full access to premium content, including in-depth features, opinion pieces, and interactive graphics. Premium content is marked with a “Subscriber exclusive” label.

How do I subscribe to The Straits Times?

Subscribe online or call (65) 6388-3838.

Print newspaper subscribers can upgrade to include website and app access.

Details of various ST’s subscription plans can be found here.

How do I add website/App subscriptions to my print subscription?

Please e-mail us at stics@sph.com.sg or contact our customer service team at (65) 6388-3838. Our Customer Service hotline is available from Monday - Friday 8:30am - 6:00pm, excluding Public Holidays.

Can I share articles from the mobile apps?

Yes, use the “Share” button at the bottom of each article to share the link.

How to suspend print delivery?

Go to your account management page and click “Suspend Print Delivery” to submit a request. For more details, visit our consumer page.

3. Login and Account Management

I forgot my password. How do I reset it?

For username issues please e-mail customer service team at stics@sph.com.sg or call (65) 6388-3838.

For password reset, click “Forgot Password” on the login page.

How do I change my password?

Password can be updated from the Account page

Click “Change password” under Your Personal Details

The update password pop-up will be shown. You can enter your old and new passwords here.

How do I change my e-mail address or username?

To change the e-mail address or username, please contact our customer service team at stics@sph.com.sg or call (65) 6388-3838.

How do I terminate my subscription and delete my account?

Please follow the instructions for termination as shared here.

How do I update my profile information?

The profile information can be updated on the Account Page.

Can I use my social media account to log in?

Yes, you can log in with Google, Facebook, or Apple to create or access your SPH Media account. For more details please follow our consumer page.

How do I log out of all devices?

On Account page, go to the “Devices” section. The page will show you all the devices that you have logged in. You can select the devices you want to log out from here.

Can I log into more than one device?

It depends on your subscription plan. You can check your subscription plan here. Log out after each session to avoid issues.

4. Website/Mobile App Features

How do I set up or manage notifications?

For iPhone and iPad (Turn On Notifications):

Open Settings .

Scroll down and tap Notifications .

Find Straits Times and tap it.

Enable Allow notifications

For Android (Turn On Notifications):

Open Settings .

Scroll down and tap Notifications & Quick Settings .

Search for Straits Times app

Enable Allow notifications

iPhone and iPad (To Turn Off Notifications):

Open Settings .

Scroll down and tap Notifications .

Find Straits Times and tap it.

Disable Allow notifications

Android (To Turn Off Notifications):

Open Settings .

Scroll down and tap Notifications & Quick Settings .

Search for Straits Times app

Disable Allow notifications

How do I search for specific content or features?

ST Website: You can find the search icon on the top right corner of the page.

ST App: The search icon is located on the top right corner.

What are the system requirements for using your app/website?

To ensure the best experience with The Straits Times app and website, please make sure your device meets the following requirements:

For the Mobile App:

iOS Devices (iPhone, iPad):

Operating System: Latest 3 iOS versions

Storage: At least 105 MB of free space.

Android Devices:

Operating System: Latest 3 OS version of Android.

Storage: At least 105 MB of free space.

For the Website:

Supported Browsers:

Latest versions of Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Safari, or Microsoft Edge.

Ensure your browser is updated for the best performance.

Device Compatibility:

The website is compatible with desktops, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

For the best experience, use a device with a screen resolution of 1024x768 or higher.

How do I find back issues of The Straits Times on the app?

Tap the calendar icon in E-paper tab on the app to access archives. Subscribers can view past 14 days of e-paper.

What if the app crashes or doesn’t update?

Force-quit the app and reopen it. If the issue persists, restart your device or reinstall the app.

E-mail customer service at stics@sph.com.sg or call (65) 6388-3838 for further assistance.

How do I manage my subscription and auto-renewal on iOS?

Go to the App Store & Account & Subscriptions & Manage App Subscriptions.

5. General Inquiries

How do I contact customer support?

Our customer service team can be contacted via e-mail at stics@sph.com.sg or call (65) 6388-3838.

Where can I find your terms of service and privacy policy?

Visit our Privacy Policy page.

Where can I find your community forum or social media pages?

ST can be found on almost all common social media Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Telegram.

What is the ST RSS Feed?

You may choose from a full list of our RSS feeds here.

Feature: Gift an Article

How many articles can I gift?

ST subscribers can gift up to 5 premium articles each month.

How do I know if I’ve reached my gifted article limit?

When gifting an article, the pop-up window will show the number of articles you are left to gift. Eg “You currently have 4 articles left to gift for this month.”

Can I gift an article marked as “Subscriber exclusive”?

Yes, you can gift articles marked as “Subscriber exclusive”. However, other articles that are not marked as “Subscriber exclusive” can be read without a subscription.

I’ve received a link to a gift article. What does this mean?

This means you are gifted to read the premium content from The Straits Times for free. The shared link will be valid for 30 days.

How long do I have free access to gifted article?

The link to the gifted story will be valid for 30 days.

Feature: Bookmark

What is the bookmark feature?

The bookmark feature on the ST allows users to save or mark specific content for easy access later. It is only for Subscribers and registered users.

How many max articles can be bookmarked?

Subscribers and registered users can bookmark 60 articles.

How do I access my bookmarked items?

The bookmarked content can be found on myST+.

What happens when I reach the bookmark limit?

If you reach the bookmarked limit, you can remove the older bookmarks and free up the quota.

Feature: Newsletter

What are the newsletters offered by The Straits Times?

The Straits Times currently offers 13 newsletters daily, weekly and premium. These newsletters can be subscribed here.

Are there limits to how many newsletters I can subscribe to?

The subscription to newsletters is not limited. You can subscribe to all the newsletters.

Can I share newsletters with others?

Yes, you can share newsletters with others.

How can I unsubscribe from a newsletter?

To unsubscribe from the newsletter, you can click on the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter e-mail.

How do I update my e-mail address for newsletter delivery?

You can unsubscribe using your e-mail address and subscribe with a new e-mail address.

I’ve signed up for the newsletter. Why am I not receiving them?

Please check your junk folder in your e-mail inbox. If you find that you still have not received the newsletter, please e-mail stics@sph.com.sg or call our customer service team at (65) 6388-3838.

Feature: E-paper

How can I access ST’s e-paper?

On ST website: Click on Menu on the top right and select E-paper.

On ST app: You can access the e-paper in the tab on the bottom navigation bar on the Home screen.

Does the e-paper allow me to save content offline for later reading?

To access the old version of the newsletter, please click on the name of the newsletter. Yes, you can download the e-paper you wish to read later.

Can I zoom in on articles in the e-paper?

The e-paper page can be zoomed for reading.

What is the crop function in e-paper?

The crop function allows you to select a portion of the article. This can be saved for later reading.

6. Technical Issues

The app/website is not loading. What should I do?

If The Straits Times app or website is not loading, try these steps to resolve the issue:

Check Your Internet Connection:

Ensure your device is connected to a stable Wi-Fi or mobile data network.

Try opening another website or app to confirm your internet is working.

Restart the App or Browser:

Close the app or browser completely and reopen it.

For mobile apps, swipe up (iOS) or use the app switcher (Android) to force-close the app, then relaunch it.

Clear Cache (Website Only):

If the website isn’t loading, clear your browser’s cache:

Chrome: Go to Settings & Privacy & Clear Browsing Data.

Safari: Go to Settings & Safari & Clear History and Website Data.

Firefox: Go to Settings & Privacy & Clear Private Data.

Update the App or Browser:

Ensure you’re using the latest version of The Straits Times app or your browser.

Visit the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android) to check for app updates.

Update your browser through its settings or app store.

Restart Your Device:

Turn your device off and on again to refresh its system.

Check for Service Issues:

Visit The Straits Times social media pages or contact customer support to check if there’s a known outage or maintenance.

Reinstall the App (Mobile Only):

Delete the app from your device and reinstall it from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android).

Contact support:

If the issue persists, contact our customer service team for assistance:

E-mail: stics@sph.com.sg

Call: (65) 6388-3838

How do I clear my cache and cookies?

Google Chrome (Desktop)

Open Chrome.

Click on the three-dot menu (top-right corner).

Select “More tools” and then “Clear browsing data”.

In the pop-up window, set the Time range to All time to clear everything.

Check “Cookies and other site data” and “Cached images and files”.

Click “Clear data”.

Mozilla Firefox (Desktop)

Open Firefox.

Click on the three-line menu (top-right corner).

Select “Settings”.

Go to the Privacy & Security panel.

Scroll down to the Cookies and Site Data section.

Click on “Clear Data”.

Check both Cookies and Site Data and Cached Web Content.

Click “Clear”.

Safari (Desktop)

Open Safari.

Click on Safari in the top menu bar and select Preferences.

Go to the Privacy tab.

Click Manage Website Data.

Select Remove All to clear cookies and cache.

How do I update the ST app to the latest version?

Android

Open the Google Play Store.

Tap Menu (three lines) > My apps & games.

Tap Update All or Update next to the app.

iPhone

Open the App Store.

Tap your profile icon > Available Updates.

Tap Update All or Update next to the app.

How do I enable notifications?

Android

Open Settings.

Tap Apps & notifications > Notifications.

Toggle Allow notifications to enable them.

iPhone

Open Settings.

Tap Notifications.

Toggle Allow Notifications for the desired app.

Is the app/website compatible with my device?

To check app compatibility:

Android: Go to Google Play Store, search for the app, and check the “Requires Android” section under app details.

iPhone: Go to App Store, search for the app, and check the “Compatibility” section for your iOS version.

To check website compatibility:

Ensure your device’s browser is updated.

Visit the website; if it loads properly, it’s compatible. If there are issues, check the browser requirements or contact the website’s support.

How do I enable or disable auto-updates?

Android

Google Support Website:

Visit the Google Play Help Center for official instructions on managing auto-updates.

Device Settings:

Go to Settings or Google Play Store Settings & Auto-update apps to enable or disable auto-updates.

Mozilla Firefox (Desktop)

Apple Support Website:

Visit the Apple Support page for the latest information on managing app updates.

Device Settings:

Go to Settings & App Store & Toggle App Updates to enable or disable auto-updates.

The app keeps crashing. How do I fix it?

For Android:

Restart your phone.

Update the app: Open Google Play Store > search for the app > tap Update.

Clear cache and data: Go to Settings > Apps > select the app > tap Storage > Clear Cache and Clear Data.

Reinstall the app: Uninstall the app and then reinstall it from the Google Play Store.For iPhone:

Restart your phone.

Update the app: Open App Store > search for the app > tap Update.

Clear app data: Go to Settings > General > iPhone Storage > select the app > tap Delete App. Then reinstall it from the App Store.

How do I report a bug or technical issue?

For technical issues on the website, please email to us at or call us at (65) 6388-3838.

In ST’s app, you can go to Menu → Settings → Customer feedback and write to us.

Why can’t I access certain features?

Certain features like Gifting, e-paper and myST are available for subscribers only. To enjoy these features, please subscribe to ST.

Why am I experiencing slow performance?

To improve the slow performance on your device, please follow these steps:

Clear cache & cookies: Delete old data in the browser or app settings to improve speed.

Update software: Ensure the app, browser, or website is using the latest version to fix bugs and improve performance.

Close unnecessary tabs/apps: Limit the number of open tabs or apps to free up memory and processing power.

Check your internet connection: Ensure you have a stable and fast internet connection.

Test on another device: Try using the app or website on a different device to rule out device-specific issues.

Disable unnecessary extensions: Turn off browser add-ons or app features that aren’t needed.

Restart your device: Restarting clears memory and can fix slow performance.

Contact support: If problems persist, reach out to customer support (stics@sph.com.sg or call us at (65) 6388-3838) for further help.