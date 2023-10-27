Ezbuy, Ang Mo Kio Town Council spam people with unsolicited text messages

SINGAPORE - Dozens of people said they received unsolicited SMS messages from e-commerce platform ezbuy on Thursday, prompting concern that their devices had been hacked.

The incident comes two days after Ang Mo Kio residents were spammed with SMSes containing verification codes purportedly related to the cancellation of its bulky item removal service.

In the case of ezbuy, people reported receiving an SMS that said: “Use xxxxxx (ezbuy OTP) to proceed. Key in the OTP within 15 minutes.” Affected individuals said they were not users of the ezbuy platform.

Mr Ephraim Ng told The Straits Times the messages left him bewildered and afraid that transactions had occurred without his knowledge.

It drove the 24-year-old student to check his online accounts to make sure that there were no pending transactions.

“Having received an unsolicited OTP, (it) really got me thinking, are hackers becoming more skilled, or are our devices becoming more exploitable?”

Those who received the mysterious SMS messages posted on Reddit forums where they said they were afraid that it might either caused by a phishing scam, a phone number leak or a cyber attack.

Despite the concern, Check Point Software Technologies security architect Clement Lee told ST that the SMSes “do not appear to have an apparent malicious intent”, although he also conceded that it was difficult to say for certain.