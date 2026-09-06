Experts suggest social media page breaks, post limits, ‘minor mode’ master switch to protect teens

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The safeguards will need to address problematic features including infinite scroll and video auto-play, algorithmically-curated feeds, and visible ‘like’ counts.

SINGAPORE – Local authorities are planning to double down on social media safeguards to protect teens’ mental health, as pressure on platforms mounts globally.

Specifically, the safeguards for users aged between 13 and 17 will need to address problematic features that have been identified in a report published in July by a Ministry of Health expert panel.

These features include infinite scroll and video auto-play that keep users engaged for longer than intended; algorithmically-curated feeds that amplify exposure to distressing or harmful content; and visible “like” counts that encourage social comparison and validation-seeking.

Legislative changes will be tabled early in 2027 to facilitate enforcement through age checks, said Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo during an interview on Aug 28.

The Straits Times spoke to experts about the potential safeguards and how they might look like in practice.

1. Daily time limits on social media

Teo said daily time limits on social media platforms serving teen users here are being “seriously discussed” as they introduce a natural stop point to counter infinite scrolling.

It is among the measures that Meta will be implementing for teen users in the United States, as part of the tech giant’s US$18 billion (S$23 billion) landmark settlement with several US states and territories to resolve claims that Facebook and Instagram have harmed children.

A combined limit of two hours on Facebook and Instagram will apply to teen users in the US, but this will drop to one hour per platform if YouTube and TikTok also agree to implement a time limit.

Experts said daily time limits can be tricky if platforms enforce it separately as having more platforms will increase the total daily social media limits.

An hour limit per platform for six platforms would already add up to six hours of social media use daily, said Andrew Yee, an assistant professor at Nanyang Technological University’s (NTU) Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information.

Under Singapore’s Code of Practice for Online Safety, six platforms – Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, HardwareZone, X and YouTube – are already required to minimise local users’ exposure to harmful content through content moderation. These major platforms will also likely be the first to implement teen safeguards.

Yee added that time limits can be counterproductive for teens who use social media to learn. For instance, healthy interests can be developed by following guitar tutorials on YouTube.

Teo has urged against using the number as a marker for acceptable use. Instead, the focus should be on the limit acting as a reminder for teens to engage in other aspects of their life.

2. A master switch on the device’s operating system

China’s Minor Mode acts as a master switch on devices for parents to control their teenagers’ access to social media apps. It is part of a device’s operating system.

Major Chinese phone brands including Huawei, Oppo and Xiaomi were directed by the Cyberspace Administration of China to develop the master switch in 2025.

App stores were also involved to protect young users. If a teen’s device is set to Minor Mode, app stores must direct the teen user to a curated app store meant for his or her age group.

The Chinese government has also recommended that parents set the daily screen time limit of two hours for users aged 16 and 17, and one hour for children under 16, as well as block the use of non-essential apps between 10pm and 6am.

China’s Minor Mode could offer a model for Singapore to emulate, said Bryan Tan, former president of the Internet Society Singapore Chapter, and author of Halsbury’s Laws of Singapore – Information Technology.

“However, Singapore is very different and might not have China’s level of influence over the various stakeholders in the tech industry. The industry might push back if the solution is too difficult to execute, or creates too much friction for users,” he added.

3. User-controlled content personalisation

Some experts have suggested that social media firms let users control what they want customised for them rather than let algorithms do all the selection.

Algorithmically-curated feeds, a key feature on all social media platforms, are content selected for users based on what they have interacted with in the past. But algorithms may amplify a user’s exposure to distressing or harmful content.

When such personalisation is tied to maximising engagement through infinite scroll, it becomes concerning, said Chew Han Ei, adjunct senior research fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies and associate director at the Singapore Management University’s Office of Impact.

This is exacerbated when users have little control over the recommendation system, Chew added.

Yee suggested that platforms give users the option to customise and design their own experience, citing settings provided by video streaming site YouTube as an example.

The platform allows users to remove recommended content from their homepage by turning off the watch history feature. This forces users to use the search bar to look for videos.

“This adds friction, which reduces the chance of being trapped in a cycle of mindless scrolling,” said Yee, who suggested that this be made the default for users.

“When set up this way, browsing becomes more intentional. One can still keep in touch with their interests, but every session is goal-oriented.”

4. Daily limit on number of posts, page breaks

A daily limit on the number of posts or a page break resembles the “You’re all caught up” feature that Instagram famously launched in 2018 for posts within a 48-hour window. It is to let users know that they have viewed all recent posts from their social connections.

Facebook quietly rolled out a similar feature on its mobile app later.

However, over time, Instagram and Facebook altered the mechanism by introducing suggested posts, an algorithmic feature that leads users to ads and recommended content from accounts they do not follow, instead of stopping their feed.

Chew suggested that a form of “You’re all caught up” be re-introduced on social media platforms for teen users to interrupt infinite scroll.

Platforms could present content in finite batches with a clear endpoint, said Chew. “Users can then actively choose whether to load more content, providing a natural stopping point and an opportunity to decide whether to continue,” he added.

5. Turning off video auto-play by default

Video auto-play works by playing content automatically and continuously without requiring users to press a play button.

Auto-play will have to be turned off by default for teen users in Singapore, said Teo.

In this instance, Singapore’s approach will differ from Meta’s implementation plans for teens in the US, where auto-play will still be on by default, but teens will have the option to turn it off. Parents can also adjust this setting for their children.

6. No direct messages from strangers

According to a 2022 survey done by non-profit Common Sense Media, more than half of girls aged between 11 and 15 using Instagram and Snapchat in the US have been contacted by strangers in a way that made them feel uncomfortable.

Recognising the potential harms, Instagram in 2024 launched Teen Accounts, which only allows teens to receive messages from accounts that they follow or have previously contacted, among other safeguards. But registration for Teen Accounts is voluntary.

Singapore will be looking to require social media platforms to block strangers from sending direct messages to teen users.

The MOH expert panel reported that direct messaging functions may expose young users to safety risks, including cyberbullying and harassment. It added that the use of anonymous or pseudonym accounts may further reduce accountability and make harmful online behaviour more difficult to detect and address.

7. Turning off ‘like’ counts, follower metrics by default

Social feedback mechanisms such as “likes” and follower metrics have become a staple on almost all social media platforms, allowing users to show their appreciation for content.

Singapore’s MOH panel of experts identified this as a problematic feature. Visible “like” counts and follower metrics encourage social comparison and validation-seeking behaviour, with potential negative effects on self-esteem and emotional well-being, said the panel.

Singapore has said it will protect young users from this, but did not specify how.

Meanwhile, Meta’s changes in the US will prevent teens from seeing the number of likes and reactions on Instagram and Facebook posts – which includes both their own, and those from others – by default.