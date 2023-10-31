Experimental AI platform set up to ensure apps developed here suit S’pore context

SINGAPORE – Generative artificial intelligence (AI) models the likes of ChatGPT are typically trained on data on the open Internet, but doing so might not adequately represent Singapore’s cultural context such as its mix of racial groups and languages.

To ensure AI models developed here are well-suited to the Republic, the authorities have formed a collaborative experimental platform to work with AI developers to ensure algorithms are built responsibly, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) announced on Tuesday.

As part of the Generative AI Evaluation Sandbox for Trusted AI, the program will comprise standardised evaluation tests to guide companies to set up guardrails to prevent their systems from committing errors or showing bias.

The findings from these tests will contribute to a guide that comprises recommendations for AI models developed here, taking into account cultural sensitivities that developers should be mindful of.

Announcing the program at the Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology (Switch) tech conference at Marina Bay Sands on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said the program is a first of its kind and will give AI developers the tools needed for their own assessment.

He added: “Critically, the sandbox will equip app developers with the skills and methodologies to conduct generative AI evaluation. Today, these capabilities reside largely with AI model developers.”

“This new sandbox will help all stakeholders develop a better understanding of AI safety and risk mitigation, and work together to address the safety issue that is of global concern,” he said.

Mr Heng encouraged companies to explore generative AI solutions, noting that the Government will partner with trade association SGTech to convene a panel of industry experts to recommend relevant solutions for enterprises.

IMDA said the sandbox initiative will put AI models to the test in various fields, like human resources and security, to expose gaps in the way AI is currently assessed.

During assessment, participating companies can undergo a process called “red-teaming”, which is to subject a system under a series of rigorous tests to find gaps in safety, added IMDA. Using this method, a large language model could be probed with multiple prompts to test if it will produce an undesired answer.

Language models can be tested for their ability to weed out toxic content and whether they show bias towards certain demographics, political views and subjective opinions.

When appropriate, developers will also be urged to check if their systems can explain how they make decisions and whether they are trained to rope in humans when necessary, according to the program’s first draft to evaluate AI models.

Tech giants such as Microsoft, Google, IBM and Amazon Web Services have joined the program.