Exercise Cyber Star adds complex cyber attack scenarios to strengthen Singapore's readiness

SINGAPORE - A widespread compromise of industrial control systems in critical services sectors here was among several more complex scenarios tested for the first time at a nation-wide cyber-security exercise.

In its third run, Exercise Cyber Star's more than 250 participants from the public and private sectors scrambled to isolate the cyber attack and restore the operations of critical services including healthcare, land transport and energy.

Led by the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA), the exercise is a whole-of-government effort to test Singapore's cyber-incident management and emergency response plans.

CSA chief executive Mr David Koh said: "The well-planned cyber attack on SingHealth last year shows us that Singapore is not immune. The need for our critical sectors to strengthen their cybersecurity readiness and response to cyber threats is pressing. These exercises help to enhance incident response processes and communication across sectors, and boost public and private sector cooperation, so that we can respond effectively in the event of a cyber attack."

Some of the other scenarios exercised included Internet connectivity disruption, communications network disruption, as well as simulations of multi-dimensional cyber threats such as domain name system manipulation and phishing.

All eleven designated critical information infrastructure sectors were involved. They are: government, infocomm, energy, aviation, maritime, land transport, healthcare, banking and finance, water, security and emergency, and media.

Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean observed the exercise. He was accompanied by Minister for Communications and Information and Minister-in-Charge of Cybersecurity S Iswaran, and Dr Janil Puthucheary, Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information and Senior Minister of State in-charge of Cybersecurity.