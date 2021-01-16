Designated flight spaces for leisure drones to be announced

SINGAPORE - Mr Farhan Tahir meets up every weekend with his friends to fly their drones in empty fields across Singapore.

The drone enthusiasts know each other through Facebook group Universal Drones Singapore.

On Saturday (Jan 16), Mr Farhan and two of his friends, Mr Baharudin Abdullah, 68, and Mr Hasnan Abdul Samad, 55, spent five hours at the Old Holland Road field flying their drones.

"What I like about (flying drones) is that when you put on the goggles, you essentially become the drone. The controls are just an extension of yourself," said Mr Farhan, who works in video production.

Drone flyers like Mr Farhan and his friends will soon have designated public areas where they can fly drones.

The Ministry of Transport has accepted a panel's recommendation to provide common flying spaces to increase interest in drone flying.

On Friday (Jan 15), Minister for Transport Ong Ye Kung said more details on how such spaces will be set up and where they will be located would be settled on in the coming months.