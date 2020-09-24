DBS PayLah! and Standard Chartered customers can now transfer funds using Google Pay

SINGAPORE - DBS PayLah! and Standard Chartered customers can now use Google Pay to transfer funds directly from their bank accounts to anyone registered with PayNow.

The two banks are the latest to offer this payment option after OCBC introduced it in April.

Through the integration of Google Pay with the funds transfer service PayNow, customers of DBS PayLah!, OCBC and Standard Chartered can link their bank accounts to the Google Pay mobile app so that payments will be directly debited without needing a card.

Launched in 2017, PayNow lets customers of nine participating banks send and receive money from their bank accounts using their mobile or NRIC numbers.

Google Pay users can also pay merchants by scanning QR codes (SGQR or PayNow QR) or by entering the Unique Entity Number (UEN). Recipients do not need to be on Google Pay and there is a daily transfer limit of $1,000.

Customers of banks other than DBS, OCBC and Standard Chartered can also use Google Pay to transfer funds by linking their bank accounts through DBS PayLah!.

Previously, Google Pay users, like those using Apple Pay and Samsung Pay, could only pay merchants using their credit cards. Apple Pay and Samsung Pay do not support PayNow.

While GrabPay users can top up their e-wallet via PayNow instead of a card, the process requires users to manually upload a QR code to their bank's mobile app.

Mr Patrick Teo, Google Pay's director of engineering, said: "We are excited to launch a new Google Pay experience that builds on Singapore's robust payments infrastructure - PayNow and SGQR. Designed and built for Singaporeans, the new Google Pay enables a consolidated payment solution that is simple, secure and helpful." He added that Google is working to bring other banks to Google Pay.

Google Pay (available for Android and iOS devices) lets users pay for purchases at physical stores by tapping their smartphones to contactless readers.

They can also use Google Pay for MRT and bus rides, as well as online purchases on websites or apps that support the digital wallet.

Singapore is the second market after India to launch the refreshed Google Pay app.

Since its introduction early this year, the tech giant has been gradually rolling out features to cater to local users.

In April, Google Pay added an Order Food feature to let users order takeout or delivery from local food and beverage outlets. Over 800 eateries are now listed in the Order Food option.

Users can now also browse movies and book seats from Golden Village and Shaw Theatres through the app.