Data leak hits 665,000 MBS rewards programme members

SINGAPORE – The contact details and otherpersonal information of some 665,000 members of a Marina Bay Sands (MBS) shoppers’ rewards programme were exposed in a data leak between Oct 19 and 20.

In an e-mail to Sands LifeStyle members on Tuesday, the integrated resort operator said it was first aware of the incident on Oct 20 and investigations showed that members’ personal data was accessed by an unknown third party.

In the e-mail, MBS chief operating officer Paul Town said: “Upon discovery of the incident, our teams immediately took action to resolve it. Investigations have since determined that an unknown third party accessed customer data of about 665,000 non-casino rewards programme members.

“Based on our investigation, we do not have evidence to date that the unauthorised third party has misused the data to cause harm to customers.”

He added: “We do not believe that membership data from our casino rewards programme, Sands Rewards Club, was affected.”

MBS has reported the incident to the authorities, he said.

It is working with an external cybersecurity firm and has taken action to strengthen its systems, Mr Town added. He did not elaborate on the steps taken to beef up cyber security measures.

He urged members to monitor their account for any suspicious activity and to change their log-in credentials regularly, as well as to be vigilant against phishing attempts.

MBS told The Straits Times that the personal data leaked includes members’ names, e-mail addresses, phone numbers, country of residence and their membership numbers and tiers.

Cyber crooks have often targeted databases with shoppers’ online details,which have typically included banking details.

In 2020, ShopBack customer database was breached and put up for sale online. The incident affected more than 1.4 million of its customers and the platform was fined $74,400 by the authorities.

A data breach in October 2022 at Carousell also exposed the personal information of 1.95 million users. ST reported then that a database of user accounts, believed to be from the Carousell leak, was being sold on the Dark Web and hacking forums.