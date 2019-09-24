Credit card skimmers target shopping websites popular with S'poreans, 1,700 cards for sale on Dark Web

SINGAPORE - A skimming software is said to have infected multiple e-commerce websites that are frequented by Singaporeans, resulting in the data of more than 1,700 credit cards being stolen and sold on the Dark Web, one of the biggest single databases of stolen card details.

Singapore-based cyber-security firm Group-IB said that this database is one of the many that have contributed to the 26,102 compromised payment cards issued by Singapore banks that it has found sold on the Dark Web from January to August this year. The estimated underground value of these cards is US$1.8 million (S$2.5 million).

The firm said that online card skimmers, who use malicious software to intercept payment card details from infected websites, sell them on the Dark Web, which is a part of the Internet that is accessible only through special software, allowing users to remain anonymous or untraceable.

In April, a database of details belonging to 1,726 active credit cards issued by Singapore banks was uploaded to the Dark Web and put up for sale.

Group-IB said this figure is significant because on average, the number of credit cards in a single database that is uploaded onto the Dark Web never exceeds several hundred cards.

When asked by The Straits Times what were the infected e-commerce websites, the firm declined to reveal them but did say that they were websites frequented by Singaporeans and are based both locally and overseas.

Singaporeans are known to shop on e-commerce websites, be it those based here like Shopee and Lazada, or those based overseas, like Amazon, eBay and Taobao. A study by online saving platform Flipit in 2017 showed that three in five Singaporeans shop online.

Group-IB said that the skimmers use a malware called JavaScript-sniffers (JS-sniffers) which acts as a digital version of a traditional credit card skimmer - a small device installed on ATMs that intercepts bank card details.

It said: "Usually, a few lines of code injected into websites can capture data entered by customers, such as payment card numbers, names, addresses, passwords etc. A multi-linked chain of victims of JS-sniffers includes online shoppers, online stores, payment systems and banks.

"Quite often, neither a customer nor a website owner can detect the activity of JS-sniffers."

JS-sniffers are also known as online skimmers, form-jackers as well as MageCart, which was the name given to them by cyber-security firms Risk IQ and Flashpoint. They were the first to publish a joint report on the activities of such cyber criminals.

A report that Group-IB issued in April said that JS-sniffers have infected 2,440 websites around the world. The report said that some of the payment systems that the malware was designed to steal information from include PayPal, Verisign and Stripe.

Mr Bryan Tan, a lawyer from Pinsent Masons MPillay specialising in technology law and data protection, said that when a data theft takes place, owners might not realise it straight away as bad actors might not be making use of the data yet.

"In other forms of theft, you realise straight away that your wallet or car, for example, has been stolen," he said.

"The only time you realise your data is missing is when an unauthorised transaction has been conducted. Even then this might take a few days to reach you."

Mr K.K. Lim, head of cyber security, privacy and data protection at law firm Eversheds Harry Elias, pointed out that on the Dark Web, the buying process is hidden, and thus those whose details have been stolen might not be aware of it.

Group-IB advises online shoppers to use separate cards for their e-commerce shopping, like a debit card used exclusively for online purchases, or cards with stored values.

Its founder and CEO Illya Sachkov said: "The admins of e-commerce websites, in their turn, need to keep their software updated, carry out regular cyber-security assessments of their websites and not hesitate to seek assistance from specialists.

"It should be noted that the statistics that we observed could be higher, if not for the vigilant cyber-security authority who has been prompt in detecting websites infected with JS-sniffers."