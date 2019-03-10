Creative CEO Sim Wong Hoo spotted mingling with customers at IT Show 2019

SINGAPORE - He might be the founder and chief executive of local technology company Creative Technology but that has not stopped Mr Sim Wong Hoo from continuing to engage with customers on the ground.

Mr Sim, 64, was spotted at Creative's booth at this weekend's IT Show 2019, which was held at Suntec Singapore from March 7 to 10.

Netizens said that Mr Sim was seen talking to customers at the booth and explaining Creative's products to them.

Several netizens praised him for his hands-on attitude and effort to engage with customers.

A spokesman for the firm told The Straits Times that Mr Sim's appearance at the IT Show this year was not out of the ordinary.

He has been to the booth every evening over the four days of this weekend's fair, and has often been to other consumer electronics fairs here that Creative has participated in.

He often does so to interact with customers and find out more about the visitors to Creative's booths at such fairs, the spokesman added.

In January, Creative launched its new Super X-Fi headphone technology at the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, where it bagged several awards from consumer technology media sites.

Last month, in Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat's Budget speech, he highlighted Mr Sim's achievements with Creative.

"Mr Sim's story illustrates the point that to succeed, we must learn, we must walk the ground and we must persist," Mr Heng said.