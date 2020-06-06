Connect with loved ones in mainland China and Hong Kong with CMLink

Authorities around the world continue the fight to curb the spread of Covid-19. While safe distancing measures are slowly easing, with the phased reopening of Singapore and the government announcing the launch of a "fast lane" for the limited essential travel between Singapore and mainland China this month, many people are still unsure when commercial travel will be safe again.

This means foreigners working and studying in Singapore won’t know when they will be able to travel home to visit their loved ones again. For now, they can only rely on a phone call or video call to connect with them.

For Chinese nationals living in the city-state, China Mobile International is doing its part to offer seamless connections to help them link up with their families, friends and business partners in mainland China and Hong Kong. With its new mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) CMLink Singapore, subscribers from Chinese immigrants to students and professionals here won’t have to worry about staying connected with ease.

With CMLink Singapore, you don’t have to stress over expensive charges when making calls or maintaining two numbers. To those who have a constant link with mainland China and Hong Kong, here’s a list of why you should make the switch to CMLink Singapore now.

1. No more spotty overseas calls and extra charges

Making overseas calls can be nerve-racking for two reasons: getting an unstable connection that may result in spotty calls and paying hefty fees. With CMLink, you can expect crystal-clear calls to mainland China and Hong Kong with its bundled IDD minutes that range from 100 minutes to 300 minutes, depending on your selected plan. Any excess minutes are charged at local rates. Apart from mainland China and Hong Kong, CMLink Singapore’s bundled IDD minutes can also be used to call numbers in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the United States.

2. Bundled data for future trips to mainland China and Hong Kong

Frequent travellers to mainland China and Hong Kong, rejoice! On your next visit, you can forget about ordering a Wi-Fi router, the hassle of changing your SIM card or topping up your mobile plan to get overseas data. CMLink Singapore’s plans, which range from 5GB to 60GB, have bundled data that can be shared across Singapore, mainland China and Hong Kong.

3. SMS sent to your Chinese number can be directed to your plan

For existing China Mobile subscribers, you can opt to receive SMS sent to your Chinese number* through your CMLink Singapore number. This is made possible by the MVNO’s CM Numbers Link service, which allows its subscribers to access any Chinese website and service that requires an OTP. This service is free for all subscribers until Dec 31.

*Chinese number refers to an active mainland phone number of China Mobile

4. Free selected call and text services

Mobile plans often highlight the data they offer but getting good deals on call and text services are equally important too. CMLink Singapore has four plans that offer call number display, incoming calls and bundled SMS — at no cost. This takes away the hassle of deciding which plan to subscribe to.



Several deals await when you sign up for any CMLink Singapore mobile plan. PHOTO: CHINA MOBILE



5. Promotional deals for new sign-ups

There is no contract and sign-up fee when you make the switch to CMLink Singapore. You can enjoy a number of promotions when you sign up with the MVNO too.

Till June 30, get a $20 discount for six consecutive months on plans that are $30 and above, or enjoy a $10 discount for six consecutive months on the $15 plan.

For China Mobile subscribers availing of a CMLink Singapore plan, a reward of ¥15 (~S$2.98) in monthly credit for 12 consecutive months awaits upon your sign-up. This promotion will run till June 30 as well.

So hurry and sign up for CMLink Singapore now. You can get the $15 plan for as low as $5 for 5GB of data, inclusive of 100 local minutes, 100 SMS, free incoming calls and caller ID, free SIM registration and delivery, as well as mobile number port.

Find out more about what CMLink Singapore offers or sign up now by visiting this link.