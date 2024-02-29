Competition watchdog probing company over misleading ads on tap water quality in Singapore

Sterra has since taken down the flagged ad, following a request from PUB, which confirmed that this was not the first time it had warned Sterra, which sells air and water purifiers, about misleading claims.

“CCCS will continue to monitor the situation and consider taking appropriate action if necessary,” said the CCCS spokesman.

The CCCS, a statutory board under the Ministry of Trade and Industry, had in 2022 applied for a court order against alkaline water filtration system retailer Triple Lifestyle Marketing over misleading consumers on its products. The retailer had claimed that filtered water can prevent diseases like cancer and diabetes and improve the condition of those with such diseases.

Sterra has not responded to repeated queries from ST since Feb 8.

PUB said: “We note that water purifier company Sterra had carried an online advertisement, which contained misleading claims that tap water in Singapore contains harmful microorganisms such as bacteria and algae.

“PUB has issued a number of advisories to Sterra to emphasise that the company should cease such misleading advertisements. We will be issuing another advisory to Sterra in response to this latest advertisement.”

ST understands Sterra has received more than two such requests from PUB over misleading ads to date.

The Advertising Standards Authority of Singapore (Asas) has received three complaints about Sterra’s ad since January, said its chairman, Professor Ang Peng Hwa, on Feb 28.

The matter of misleading advertising was brought up by MP Yeo Wan Ling (Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC) in Parliament on Feb 28. She asked what safeguards exist to ensure that social media companies keep online advertisers on their platforms in line with local regulations.

Ms Yeo said: “In the recent case, a water purification company made certain arguably uninformed claims about Singapore’s tap water. PUB has since issued advisories for that.”

“It is unclear what the social media platforms do to verify the content of these ads,” said Ms Yeo, adding that it is easy for companies and individuals to publish ads on such platforms, which also encourage the boosting of ads for wider distribution.