Cloud gaming, robot-run factories being tested

Analysts expect robot-run factories and ports, and cloud gaming to be the first 5G applications to roll out in Singapore following the issuing of airwaves to telcos Singtel, StarHub, M1 and TPG Telecom.

The concept of robot-run factories is being tested by Singtel at JTC Corporation's Jurong Innovation District. It involves smart sensors tracking the location of driverless vehicles on factory floors.

The remote control of port equipment like cranes and driverless vehicles over a 5G connection is being tested by Singtel and M1 with port operator PSA International. With robotic systems, PSA hopes to load and unload more shipping containers and turn ships around faster, paving the way for the state-of-the-art Tuas Port, expected to open from next year in stages.

In cloud gaming, Singtel and gaming accessories firm Razer are testing how 5G networks should be designed to allow consumers to stream and play games with rich visual details using their mobile phones. They are studying environmental interference from buildings, street furniture, trees and wet weather to ensure minimal lag.

Driverless cars are not expected to ply regular roads any time soon, owing to safety regulations and the cost of production, among other reasons. But trials are under way to solve some of these issues.

TPG is working with real estate firm CapitaLand and map service provider Navinfo Datatech to test cloud-based driverless car navigation at Science Park 1 and 2 over a 5G connection. The trial aims to reduce autonomous vehicle production costs by shifting traffic data processing from an in-vehicle system to the cloud. It is also testing how fast data can be obtained from sensors in road infrastructure and other vehicles for navigation.

M1 and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) are testing real-time relaying of traffic information over 5G connections for shuttle bus and self-driving car navigation on NTU's campus in a $24 million endeavour supported by the Economic Development Board.

