Close to 600,000 TraceTogether tokens returned; collection continues at e-waste bins

The collection of the TraceTogether tokens took place at 108 collection points between Feb 13 and March 12. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Osmond Chia
Updated
38 sec ago
Published
22 min ago

SINGAPORE – Some 600,000 TraceTogether tokens have been returned, said Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo on Monday, a day after the collection exercise ended.

But those who have not returned their Government-issued tokens can recycle them at any electronics waste bin, located around the country, she said on LinkedIn.

The collection of the pocket-sized devices that aided the authorities with contact tracing during the Covid-19 outbreak took place at 108 collection points in community centres between Feb 13 and March 12.

Members of the public were urged to return the tokens, regardless of their condition.

Mrs Teo said the tokens collected will come in handy if digital contact tracing is needed in future. The tokens will be refurbished or recycled.

The token served as an alternative to the TraceTogether app, and was particularly useful for seniors and children without smartphones.

The Straits Times previously reported that at least 2.6 million tokens were collected as at by January 2021.

The government deactivated both the contact-tracing systems TraceTogether and SafeEntry on Feb 9 as Covid-19 measures were stepped down, and said residents could uninstall their apps from their phones and return their tokens.

ST has contacted the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office, which oversaw the distribution of the tokens, on which parts of the tokens will be recycled and how this will be done.

The Office did not disclose how many TraceTogether tokens were distributed before the recall.

To check on the nearest e-waste bin, visit https://lnkd.in/gZcphEr9

More On This Topic
TraceTogether data was accessed in May 2020 for Punggol Fields murder investigation
TraceTogether team among winners of Singapore Good Design Award (SG Mark) 2022

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top