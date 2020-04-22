Cleaner air with Panasonic's triple filtration system

With health at the forefront of many Singaporeans' concerns these days, the Panasonic F-VXK70A air purifier could be a welcome addition to any home.

The air purifier, which doubles as a humidifier, works in three ways.

First, it has a pre-mesh filter that blocks large particles.

Next, it uses a Hepa (highefficiency particulate air) composite filter that can remove ultra-fine particles as tiny as 0.3 microns.

The filter relies on three types of technology - super alleru-buster, green tea catechin and anti-bacteria enzyme - to inhibit the growth of 17 types of bacteria, viruses and allergens by up to 99 per cent.

Third, the air purifier also boasts a nanoeTM technology deodorising filter that is said to be able to clean the air by getting rid of nasty odours such as smoke from cigarettes and cooking. This can even help to get rid of odours in fabrics by up to 90 per cent after two hours.

The nanoeTM technology has several actions, including inhibiting the activity of certain airborne and adhered bacteria such as staphylococcus aureus and MRSA, and viruses such as H1N1 influenza, airborne and adhered mould, as well as major allergens such as dog-and cat-derived allergens.

The F-VXK70A is also a "smart" machine - it has a human activity sensor that, according to Panasonic, allows pollutants to be collected before they are spread.

And do not worry about having to adjust the speed of the air purifier at different times of the day.

With Econavi, an intelligent technology that monitors one's daily activities and memorises the timeline of pollution levels in the day, the air purifier makes life more convenient and helps save energy as well.

It operates automatically before pollutants are spread and reduces the need for a stronger airflow to clean the dispersed pollutants.

While using air purifiers can sometimes be drying to the skin, the F-VXK70A's humidifying function will help to keep one's skin moisturised and supple. Panasonic says the sensor automatically detects and adjusts the humidity levels of the room to an optimal level.

With its slick and minimalist design, the F-VXK70A will fit perfectly in one's home while keeping the air fresh and clean.