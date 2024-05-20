ChatGPT, Meta AI, Gemini: Which free-to-use chatbot is the best?

SINGAPORE – The chatbot contest is heating up as Meta launched its new artificial intelligence (AI) system as a default feature across its platforms.

Represented by a glowing blue logo, Meta AI is now a fixture in most users’ WhatsApp accounts and accessible through search bars across Instagram and Facebook. This makes Meta AI among the most prominent bots out there for the masses.

Google has also placed its AI chatbot Gemini (formerly Bard) front and centre for its users, integrating it into the messaging apps of Android users, who can also set Gemini as their default AI assistant on their mobile devices.

Gemini and Meta AI follow OpenAI, which took AI chatbots into the mainstream with ChatGPT in late 2022.

The Straits Times puts the free versions of ChatGPT, Meta AI and Gemini through their paces, comparing their strengths and weaknesses in commonly used functions, like their ability to crunch text, create travel itineraries and prevent misuse.

Text summary: Gemini is a clear winner

Summarising large blocks of text has been one of the leading selling points for AI, helping users crunch down big PDF files or studies in seconds.

The three AI systems were challenged to summarise in 50 words an article in The Straits Times headlined “Study finds ‘alamak’ most popular Singlish term; ‘slay’ and Gen Z terms not well understood”.

Gemini’s response proved to be the most accurate. It correctly stated that “alamak”, an expression for shock, is the most familiar term for respondents, while older Singaporeans are less familiar with terms used by Gen Z, like “slay”.

Oddly, ChatGPT made up terms not cited in the story, like “act blur” and “chope”.

Meta AI said that 200 participants had responded and attributed the study to the National University of Singapore – both are false.

Gemini also gave the best answer when summarising an ST article on youth gaming statistics in Singapore, noting key figures and even paraphrasing them meaningfully for the reader.

ChatGPT and Meta AI each provided a far more general summary, mostly paraphrasing the story’s headline, but Meta AI added some incorrect figures.

To ChatGPT’s credit, it was the only chatbot that took a stab at summarising a long wall of text – then Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s 2,700-word speech announcing plans to triple Singapore’s AI talent pool to 15,000. But its summary was generic, lacking any substantial details of the announcement.

Gemini and Meta AI did not attempt to answer.

Image generation: Meta AI packs in the most details

The chatbots were tasked to create an image inspired by the study on youth gaming.

Meta AI delivered the best series of AI-generated images, depicting a press conference of sorts, with the statistics being presented.