CES 2023: The latest in gadgets, cars, metaverse tech at world’s largest tech trade show

LAS VEGAS - The latest in tech products – from the clever to some completely bonkers – will be unveiled at the world’s largest tech trade fair, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), beginning Thursday in Las Vegas.

It is a chance for tech companies of all sizes to showcase new products soon to be on the shelves, as well as enticing concepts in the future of tech.

An expected 100,000 attendees, from journalists to tech industry players, will be spread over seven hectares of convention halls and event spaces along the Las Vegas Strip. Like many conventions, CES was hit with lower participation numbers in the last two years as the pandemic forced many of its exhibitors to go online in hybrid events, while others like Google and Microsoft opted out altogether.

This year, more than 3,200 exhibitors hope to stake a claim in person for where they stand in the tech business and lure investors.

Notwithstanding this, the four-day show comes amid strong economic headwinds, and many consumers reeling from the blows of the last three years could be hesitant to splurge on new gadgetry. Observers are expecting less of the traditionally glitzy tech products introduced at CES, in favour of more practical offerings, like smart home tech and healthcare devices, to appeal to consumers’ needs.

The metaverse will continue to be a key theme among companies this year, and developers will have some convincing to do to overcome scepticism of the nascent platform. Metaverse pioneers Meta, which poured billions of dollars into developments, came through its first year in 2022 with weakened confidence from investors and the public.

People are still trying to wrap their heads around what the metaverse is, or could be, said Mr Steve Koenig, vice president of research at the Consumer Technology Association, likening it today to the birth of the internet in the 1990s.

But metaverse products have started to take shape in companies building technologies that immerse users in the world of tech, said Mr Koenig in the Trends to Watch keynote speech on Wednesday. He pointed to wearables showcased at the CES, including devices that provide haptic feedback as users interact with the metaverse, and others that incorporate scents to deepen the virtual reality experience.

“It’s not necessarily a Ready Player One situation where we have a hyperrealistic online world,” he said, referring to the science-fiction action novel and film that takes place in a virtual reality game world.

“But the metaverse will bring online experiences that render elevated senses of immersion.” he said, citing other examples of tech companies developing platforms to bring customer service experiences fully online.

Gamers will have plenty to look forward to at CES, with new gaming laptops, 3D screen technology and manufacturers like Samsung and Acer battling it out to see who can create the widest gaming monitor.

Sony is expected to showcase the next generation of its VR headset for the PlayStation. But in a break from tradition, the Japanese tech giant will not be announcing any new televisions, a surprise given the strong line-up of new OLED TV technologies launched by its Korean rivals LG and Samsung.

Car launches and concept reveals remain among CES’ most anticipated segments in the past years, as software and automobiles come together, with more traditional tech companies dabbling in cars and related software. More than 300 automobile exhibitors have set up booths at the show.

Drivers can expect to see more screens on vehicles – a trend Mr Koenig dubbed “screenification” – as cars become more digitised. There will be brands showcasing new in-car screen technologies, augmented reality overlays to assist drivers, and new safety features like drowsiness-detection sensors that will warn drivers if they are too tired to drive.

LG, which has clients in Audi, Mercedes-Benz and Apple, announced a new car console display that bends with the curvature of the dashboard. BMW will hold an early presentation during Wednesday’s packed pre-show line-up which also includes companies like Samsung and chipmaker AMD eager to get a head start with announcements before the official start of CES 2023.

Health tech will also play a big role in this year’s show, with many developers keen to meet demands for healthcare and fitness brought about by the pandemic and ageing populations in many countries.

Brands linked to Singapore, including Osim, Razer and a line-up of startups, will showcase their latest products at the Enterprise SG pavilion.

Even though economic challenges loom over 2023, Mr Koenig told several hundred members of the media and the tech industry that it is such adversity that will spur innovation, much like the 2008 economic downturn led to the rapid development of mobile devices and 4G.

“It is during these periods of economic downtrend that innovation tends to accelerate. And when that innovation is unleashed, it levels up business opportunities, the economy and consumer experiences as new products are released and services deployed,” he said.