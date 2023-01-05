CES 2023: BMW’s colour-shifting, talking concept car, LG’s wireless TV among innovations unveiled

LAS VEGAS - The car of the future, according to BMW, is one that can talk to you, tell you how it feels through an emoting front grille, and darken its windows to turn the car into an outright lounge, with its windscreen as a display.

The car also changes colour at will.

The BMW i Vision Dee is one of the many announcements on “day zero” of the Consumer Electronics Show 2023 held in Las Vegas on Wednesday. Brands such as Samsung, LG and Sony also made keynote announcements ahead of the main convention that starts on Thursday.

The Straits Times looks at some highlights from Wednesday’s press conferences and product reveals.

BMW i Vision Dee