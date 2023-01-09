CES 2023: 20 gadgets that you can buy this year

LAS VEGAS – Consumers got a glimpse of the latest and greatest in technology as companies big and small showcased their newest products and concepts at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), held in Las Vegas from Jan 5 to 8.

This year’s show focused less on traditionally glitzy tech products, such as robotics and concepts that may never see the light of day, in favour of more practical offerings.

It also put a spotlight on metaverse and health tech, riding on the trends following the Covid-19 pandemic that led to hybrid work arrangements and concerns about health.

Televisions, laptops and cars continued to feature heavily on the show floor.

About 100,000 attendees, including journalists, investors and industry players, descended on the Las Vegas Strip, visiting some 3,000 booths across several convention halls and venues.

The show is a return to form for CES following two years of truncated events due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Exhibitors pulled out all the stops with grand displays, such as LG’s wall of curved screens, which wowed audiences as they entered the Las Vegas Convention Centre.

The Straits Times journalist Osmond Chia looks at 20 tech products showcased that will go on sale in 2023.

Toys

You as an action figure