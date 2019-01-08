CES 2019: LG shows the future with a rollable TV

LAS VEGAS - South Korean chaebol LG unveiled a rollable Oled TV during its press conference on Monday (Jan 7), a day before the start of the world's largest consumer electronics show, CES 2019.

The rollable TV called Signature Oled TV R was unveiled last year as a concept and looks like a huge sound bar that has the TV rolled out on its top. It offers users three modes - Full View, Line View and Zero View.

The Full View, as its name implies, offers a 65-inch Oled TV for the full viewing experience.

The Line View allows the TV to be partially unrolled for tasks that do not require the full TV. In this Live mode, it has a dashboard consisting of Clock, Frame, Mood, Music and Home. You can use Clock to check the time and weather, for example.

The Zero View mode has the entire TV rolled down and allows users to enjoy music and other audio content from the 4.2-channel, 100W front-firing Dolby Atmos audio system. The price and availability of the Signature Oled TV R has not been confirmed.

At the same time, LG also launched its first 88-inch 8K Oled TV. In addition, all 2019 LG TV with make use of LG's α9 Gen 2 processor to offer enhanced picture and sound by analysing the content source and the ambient conditions around the TV to deliver more optimised content.

Apart from featuring Google Assistant voice assistant, the new LG TVs in 2019 will also sport Amazon Alexa voice assistant. However, Alexa is still not available in Singapore.

Perhaps the bigger news is its 2019 LG TVs' built-in support for AirPlay 2.

iPhone or iPad users can now easily play videos from iTunes or other video apps to the LG TVs without the need for Apple TV streaming console.

Furthermore, the LG TVs will come with Apple HomeKit support, so users will be able to control their LG TV using the Home app or by asking Siri voice assistant.

Lastly, LG also announced HomeBrew.

As its name implies, it is a capsule-based system that brews beer with a touch of the button. The HomeBrew automates the whole process of fermentation with a free companion app (Android and iOS) to let users check its progress.