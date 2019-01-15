CES 2019: Gadgets of the show that are released in the coming months

There were tons of gadgets and gizmos on display at CES 2019 last week. While many are concept products that might never see the light of the day, here are five gadgets of the show that will be released in the market in the coming months.

LG Signature Oled TV R

Local pricing and availability to be confirmed, available in US this year

LG's Signature Oled TV R is probably the highlight gadget of CES 2019. It is a TV that can appear and disappear by rolling itself into and out of a stand with the touch of a button.

It is a breathtaking trick and not just for visual impact, as it has its uses. It has three modes - Full View, Line View and Zero View. In Full View mode, the TV rolls out in full 65-inch Oled 4K glory with support for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. Thus, users can easily play videos from iTunes and other video apps directly from their Apple devices. In addition, users can control it using the Home app or by asking Siri.

In Line View mode, the display is partially unrolled to reveal a dashboard of apps, such as clock, frame, mood, music and home. Users can turn off the clock mode to check the time and weather at a glance.

And in Zero View, the TV is totally rolled into the stand to become a 4.2-channel 100W front-firing Dolby Atmos audio system.

Alienware Area-51m Legend



The entry-level model comes with the latest Intel Core i7-8700 processor, RTX 2070 graphics, 1TB of hard drive, 8GB of system memory and a 17.3-inch 1080p 60Hz display and can support up to 64GB of system memory as well as two 1TB solid-state storage drives. PHOTO: DELL



Local pricing to be confirmed, available next month

Gaming laptops are great for gaming on the go. But most of the current gaming laptops are not upgradeable.

Alienware is aware of that and has come up with Area-51m Legend. Its processor and graphics card can be upgraded by users themselves.

Out of the box, the entry-level model comes with the latest ninth-generation Intel Core i7-8700 processor, RTX 2070 graphics, 1TB of hard drive, 8GB of system memory and a 17.3-inch 1080p 60Hz display. But it will support up to 64GB of system memory as well as two 1TB solid-state storage drives.

The Area-51m also features cutting-edge thermal and cooling technology. It is said to be 50 per cent faster and takes up 32 per cent less volume than its predecessor, Alienware 17.

However, it is important to note that Alienware is using its proprietary Dell Graphics Form Factor (DGFF) cards, while Nvidia and AMD have yet to show support for the DGFF format.

Matrix PowerWatch 2



The PowerWatch 2 uses both solar-cell technology and thermoelectric generators, tapping ambient light and body heat to power itself. ST PHOTO: TREVOR TAN



US$499 (or S$675), June 2019

Imagine a smartwatch that you don't have to charge ever. This is what the Matrix PowerWatch 2 is promising.

Related Story In Pictures: CES 2019 in Las Vegas

Related Story CES 2019: Enter a world of artificial intelligence

Related Story 16-year-old Singaporean exhibits invention at CES 2019

Related Story Gadgets from Singapore at CES 2019, the biggest show for electronics

While the original PowerWatch is already self-powered by using a thermoelectric generator core to harvest the wearer's body heat to feed the battery, the PowerWatch 2 has upped the ante.

It now comes with heart-rate monitor, built-in GPS, a colour display and solar power - features missing in its predecessor.

In other words, the PowerWatch 2 uses both solar-cell technology and thermoelectric generators, tapping ambient light and body heat to power itself.

Furthermore, the PowerWatch 2 is water resistant to a depth of 200m. It also doubles up as a fitness tracker, as it can monitor steps taken, calories burnt and sleep. It is compatible with both Android and iOS via the PowerWatch 2 companion app.

The Matrix PowerWatch 2 is currently on a crowdfunding campaign at Indiegogo (https://igg.me/at/powerwatch2/x) and goes for US$249 instead of its retail price of US$499.

Insta360 Titan 11K



The Titan 11K comes with eight 200-degree f/3.2 lens, each accompanied by a Micro Four Thirds image sensor. PHOTO: INSTA360



US$14,999, available April 2019

Insta360, famed for its consumer 360-degree camera One X, has launched an industry-grade 360-degree camera with the Titan 11K.

Aimed at professional filmmakers who want the highest quality, the Titan 11K comes with eight 200-degree f/3.2 lens - each accompanied by a Micro Four Thirds (MFT) image sensor. Thus, it uses eight MFT image sensors to capture images and stitch them together to deliver 3D photos and videos of up to 11K resolution.

Specifically, it shoots 3D videos at 11K or 10K resolution at 30 frames per second (fps), 8K resolution at 60fps and 5.3K resolution at 120fps.

It requires a whopping nine high-speed SD cards - one for each of the eight cameras to capture images and one to store gyroscopic metadata.

Jabra Elite 85h





The Jabra Elite 85h hosts eight microphones, six dedicated ones for calls and two hybrid ones for both calls and active noise-cancelling. PHOTO: JABRA



US$299 (local pricing to be confirmed), available April 2019

There are plenty of headphones on the show floor of CES 2019. But the Jabra Elite 85h stood out with an overkill of eight microphones - six dedicated ones for calls and two hybrid ones for both calls and active noise-cancelling (ANC).

In addition, the Elite 85h uses artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically switch its ANC settings to adapt to the surroundings. Thus, you do not need to turn ANC on when you move from a quiet cafe to a noisy street.

I did not test this AI feature during my brief demo with the Elite 85h, as I can't walk out the exhibition hall with it to test in a different environment. But I found the ANC to work really well in the noisy hall.

Furthermore, the Elite 85h is said to have a battery life of 32 hours with ANC activated. Pretty impressive.