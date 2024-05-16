Centre to help Singapore fight online harms launched, gets $50m funding

SINGAPORE – Received a dubious text message that you think could be a scam or misinformation?

Run it by a new service called Checkmate, where suspicious text messages, images and online videos can be verified via a WhatsApp bot.

The service is one of several supported or developed by the new Centre for Advanced Technologies in Online Safety (Catos), which aims to help Singapore tackle online harms including hate speech, misinformation and deepfakes.

Catos comes under the Ministry of Communications and Information’s Online Trust and Safety Research Programme and is hosted by the Agency for Science, Technology and Research. It will focus on building and customising tools to detect harmful content.

The centre will receive a total of $50 million in funding over five years under the Smart Nation and Digital Economy domain of Singapore’s Research, Innovation and Enterprise 2025 Plan.

The amount includes a top-up of $30 million from the National Research Foundation to the initial $20 million announced in January.

The increase in funding will help the centre expand its scope to provide a sandbox, or a controlled virtual space where developers can test solutions to online harms in real-world scenarios.

Catos’ expanded scope of work will also include facilitating licensing and service agreements for solutions that have been found to be effective.

Checkmate, for instance, was developed by a group of volunteers and launched in March 2023.

It relies on a combination of natural language processing techniques, machine-learning algorithms and human checkers to verify information from users of the service.

Checkmate’s developers hope to scale up the service, get more volunteer checkers on board, and in the longer term, register it as a non-profit organisation.

Other projects developed by Catos include analysis engines that can detect emotions such as fear and anger, as well as hate speech, in online videos and posts, potentially flagging polarising exchanges before they escalate.

The centre was officially launched during the inaugural Online Trust and Safety Forum, held at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore hotel on May 15.

Communications and Information Minister Josephine Teo, who attended the launch, described the new centre as a “useful tool in our arsenal in the battle against online harms”.

“Our aim is to accelerate the growth of the online trust and safety ecosystem here in Singapore, through agile and timely collaboration, joint experimentation and fine-tuning of solutions,” said Mrs Teo, who is also Minister-in-charge of Smart Nation and Cybersecurity.