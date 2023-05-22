‘Can I trust this QR code?’: CSA, police issue alert on QR code scams and how to avoid being tricked

SINGAPORE – If you see a QR code pasted untidily over an existing one, it could be a scam.

The Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) and the police on Monday issued an alert to the public on the prevalence of such scams, which can lead users to download viruses or make payment to fraudsters from their mobile devices.

They did not provide details on the number of such scams here, but urged caution when scanning QR codes amid a spate of such scams. It was recently reported that 60-year-old woman was scammed of $20,000 after she scanned a QR code to complete a bubble tea survey.

Box-shaped QR codes are commonly displayed in shops here as a convenient way to allow customers to make digital payments. The payment method was widely adopted during the pandemic as businesses sought ways to cut down on the potential spread of viruses through the handling of cash.

But fraudsters have found ways to trick users into scanning the codes to steal their money.

Similar warnings about QR code scams have been issued globally, including in the United States by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which in 2022 warned that criminals were sticking fake QR codes over real ones in banks, restaurants and parking meters.

In Singapore, CSA and the police highlighted several types of QR code scams based on worldwide cases and the ways users can avoid being duped.

Legitimate QR codes displayed at businesses can be swopped with fake codes that direct payment to a fraudster’s bank account instead.

To avoid being tricked, check for signs of tampering and do not scan codes that appear to have been pasted over the original code or if there are design inconsistencies, said CSA.

Otherwise, check with the organisation responsible for the code, it added.

Inspect and make sure that the website address that a QR code leads to is the intended URL. Spelling errors, extra characters or unfamiliar addresses are often telltale signs that a website is a scam.

When making payments digitally, review the transaction details displayed on the payment app before sending the money through, ensuring that the amount, recipient name and other information are correct.

Some third-party QR code-scanning apps also display advertisements that prompt a user to create an account. Users may be directed to a phishing site requesting for personal information and banking credentials.