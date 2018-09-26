Fujifilm unveils new medium-format mirrorless cameras

Fujifilm's optical device and electronic imaging product division general manager Toshi Iida showing off the new medium-format rangefinder GFX 50R at a press conference a day before the start of Photokina 2018.
Fujifilm announced the development of GFX 100 (centre), a 102-megapixel medium-format camera at a press conference a day before the start of Photokina 2018.
Fujifilm announced the new medium-format rangefinder GFX 50R (left) at a press conference a day before the start of Photokina 2018.
COLOGNE (GERMANY) - As more camera makers join full-frame mirrorless camera bandwagon, Japanese imaging giant Fujifilm upped the ante when it announced new medium-format mirrorless cameras in GFX 50R and a concept flagship model GFX 100 a day before the start of Photokina 2018 - the world’s largest camera trade show. 

The Fujifilm GFX 50R is not an immediate successor to last year’s medium-format mirrorless camera GFX 50S. Rather, the R stands for rangefinder. 

The GFX 50R sports a more traditional rangefinder design that is 25mm thinner and 145g lighter than the GFX 50S. But it uses the same 51.4-megapixel medium-format (43.8mm x 32.9mm) image sensor and X-Processor Pro image processor as the GFX 50S. 

In addition, the GFX 50R retains the same solid build and weather-sealing as well as features a 3.69-million-dot electronic viewfinder, 3.2-inch touchscreen display and dual SD card slots with support for UHS-II cards. The GFX 50R will be available in Singapore in Nov for $6,999 (body only). 

At the same time, Fujifilm also announced the development of a mouth-watering 100-megapixel medium-format mirrorless camera - GFX 100. It will be equipped with a whopping 102-megapixel medium-format image sensor and Fujifilm’s fourth-generation X-Processor 4.

Fujifilm claims that GFX 100 will be the world’s first medium-format mirrorless camera to feature an image sensor with phase detection pixels across the entire sensor, in-body image stabilisation system and 4K video recording. 

Previously, Fujifilm is famed for its X-series APS-C mirrorless cameras. But it looks like Fujifilm is giving full-frame the miss and moving towards medium-format instead.

