CP+ 2019: Hands-on with Fujifilm X-T30

Price: $1,399 (body only), available end of the month

The X-T30 looks just like a smaller X-T3, Fujifilm's SLR-like flagship mirrorless camera, which could explain why there was a lack of queues to try out this mid-range mirrorless camera at the CP+ show.

It features the same 26.1-megapixel X-Trans CMOS 4 APS-C image sensor and X-Processor 4 image processor as the X-T3. But it is 159g lighter and 37 per cent smaller in volume.

Build-wise, it does not have the same sturdiness as the X-T3. Also, because of the smaller body, I find its grip to be a tad lacking - it has no space for my pinky - even though it is more contoured and comfortable than its predecessor, the X-T20.

It retains the classic-looking dials and styling of Fujifilm's X-series cameras. There are dedicated shutter speed and exposure compensation dials at the top of the camera, along with front and rear command dials for the quick changing of settings.

What I like most is the new mini-joystick that replaces the directional pad on the X-T20. It can be used to navigate through the menu interface as well as move the autofocusing (AF) point quickly.

The 3-inch touchscreen display can be tilted up only by 90 degrees and down by 45 degrees. Certainly not made for selfie lovers.

The X-T30 uses the same phase-detection AF system as the X-T3. In other words, it can use up to 425 AF points and these phase-detection pixels cover 99 per cent of the sensor area.

It also features Face and Eye Detection with enhanced tracking ability. And they worked really well when I used the camera to take photos of the model at the Fujifilm booth.

Using a single AF point to focus on subjects in the exhibition hall also felt zippy. This is looking like a promising and affordable mirrorless camera.