Canon launches new full-frame mirrorless camera with EOS RP

SINGAPORE - Canon today launched the EOS RP, the second model of its EOS R range of full-frame mirrorless cameras.

The Japanese imaging giant jumped on the full-frame mirrorless camera bandwagon last September with the 30.3-megapixel EOS R ($3,999, body only).

The new EOS RP, though, is an entry-level model. But it is no slouch with a 26.2-megapixel full-frame image sensor, Digic 8 image processor and a 3-inch tiltable touchscreen display.

With 4,779 selectable autofocusing (AF) points and Canon's Dual Pixel CMOS AF technology, it is said to provide smooth and lightning-fast AF with a shooting speed of up to 5 frames per second. It is also able to shoot 4K videos at up to 25p.

In addition, the EOS RP weighs a mere 485g (body only), making it 175g lighter and significantly smaller than the EOS R.

Perhaps the best part of the EOS RP is its aggressive pricing. At $1,999 (body only), it is $1,400 cheaper than the EOS R. This makes it very enticing for Canon EOS DSLR users who are currently sitting on the fence about upgrading to a new DSLR or switching to a full-frame mirrorless camera.

The Canon EOS RP will be available by early next month. Pre-orders for the camera starts today till Feb 26.

If you pre-order the EOS RP between now and Feb 26, there are free gifts worth up to $556 including the Canon Mount Adapter EF-EOS R (worth $159), additional LP-E17 battery (worth $79), Sandisk Extreme 64GB SDXC card (worth $41), Thule Powershuttle Plus bag (worth $49) and Prolink Smart Charger (worth $59).