SINGAPORE - Eve (not her real name) was relentlessly spammed on social media with profane messages from an unknown sender, as part of a vendetta against her by a woman jealous of her for seeing a man.

It started in April 2022 with a handful of private messages in Tellonym, a question-and-answer style social media app. Within days, it grew to dozens of messages a day, leading Eve to believe she was being personally targeted.