The inaugural Sea x OpenAI Codex Hackathon in Asia-Pacific kicks off in Singapore on June 6 and will see participants compete to develop specialised industry tools

What happens when AI technology is no longer just a tool, but an assistant capable of independently solving problems, adapting to unexpected situations and powering entire operations?

That is the challenge Sea and OpenAI are putting before developers, students, startups and technology builders through the Regional Sea x OpenAI Codex Hackathon, which will kick off in Singapore on June 6.

The first stop in a regional initiative, the full-day event will create opportunities for talented builders and AI developers to pit their ideas, creativity and coding skills against each other to push boundaries and come up with innovative production-grade AI applications.

More than 150 developers and AI builders are expected to participate, working on over 40 projects exploring practical AI applications and solutions. Participants will use Codex – OpenAI’s AI-powered coding solution – to explore how emerging AI tools can help developers experiment more quickly, improve workflows and turn ideas into practical solutions for real-world needs.

Winning teams will receive up to US$30,000 (S$38,000) in OpenAI API credits, with additional prizes including ChatGPT Pro subscriptions for members of the top five teams.

The first regional OpenAI Hackathon to be held within the Asia-Pacific, this represents the commitment of both Sea and OpenAI to building up South-east Asia’s AI ecosystem by nurturing and empowering AI builders in the region. Following Singapore, the hackathon series will expand to additional markets including Indonesia, Vietnam and Taiwan.

“As AI continues to shape the future of technology, it is important that more people across the region gain hands-on experience and contribute to how these technologies are applied to address real-world needs,” says Mr David Chen, chief product officer at Shopee.

According to Mr Thibault Sottiaux, head of Codex at OpenAI, Sea has been adopting Codex across its internal software development workflows as part of broader efforts to scale AI-native engineering practices within the organisation.

“We’re excited to work alongside Sea for our first regional hackathon series to expand access to Codex across APAC and support the next generation of developers and builders in the region,” says Mr Sottiaux.

The regional Sea x OpenAI Codex Hackathon will be held at the Shopee building in the Singapore Science Park. PHOTO: SEA

The hackathon also builds on collaboration between the two companies, which have partnered to bring ChatGPT to Shopee customers as part of broader efforts to make AI tools more accessible.

To be held at the Shopee building in Science Park, the Regional Sea x OpenAI Codex Hackathon will focus on three directions: building autonomous and adaptive AI agents that can operate without human oversight and handle unexpected issues reliably; developing AI-native products and operations that are fundamentally shaped by AI rather than merely using AI as an add-on; and building deep-domain AI that contains deep understanding of a specific field and not just general capabilities. Projects can tackle one or more of these challenges, or span across them. Participants will also receive onsite support and guidance from OpenAI experts during the event.

Designed to draw the best brains, the hackathon is targeted at skilled builders who are familiar with AI coding tools and shipping production-grade code. Participants must join in teams of three to four members, and up to 40 teams will be shortlisted based on the quality of their applications.

While participants can come prepared with ideas, they will be expected to do all their building from scratch on-site at the full-day event. Judges will evaluate the submissions on how well they frame the problem, the quality of their build, the depth of their thinking and how effectively they leveraged on Codex in the build process.

Applications for the hackathon open on May 11 and close on May 28, and will be reviewed and shortlisted based on teams’ technical background, their build plans and how well these are aligned with the build directions. Successful applicants will be notified on June 1.

The hackathon itself will take place at 8.30am to 9pm on June 6 at 5 Science Park Drive, Shopee building, Singapore 118265. All team members will need to be present at the event throughout the day, or risk being disqualified.

Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be provided. Participants are to bring their own devices and chargers, but basic facilities such as tables, chairs and power sockets will be provided. More details on the tooling setup will be made available at the event.

Event details:

Date: June 6, 2026

Time: 8:30am to 9:00pm

Venue: Shopee building, 5 Science Park Drive, Singapore 118265

Registrations are now open and close May 28, 2026. Sea and OpenAI invite developers, students, entrepreneurs and AI enthusiasts to participate and contribute ideas that can help shape the future of AI-enabled innovation.