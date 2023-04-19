‘Brain in a dish’ learns to play Pong, offers a new way to discover drugs

SINGAPORE - Computer chips based on lab-grown brain cells could one day power artificial intelligence (AI) tools to discover new drugs without generating as much heat as normal computers.

That is the future imagined by Singapore-headquartered start-up Cortical Labs, which received a US$10 million (S$13.4 million) investment from venture capitalists to commercialise its patented biological intelligence operating system and release a run of prototypes by 2024.

The funding round was led by billionaire Li Ka-Shing’s Horizons Ventures. The Hong Kong venture capital firm has put its money in AI projects including DeepMind, which famously beat a human at the game Go. Other investors include Australia’s leading venture capital fund Blackbird Ventures, the venture capital arm of the United States Central Intelligence Agency’s In-Q-Tel, and US-based LifeX Ventures.

The funding will help four-year-old Cortical Labs commercialise a new computer system to help discover drugs and other AI applications, founder and chief executive Hon Weng Chong, 35, told The Straits Times.

Called DishBrain, the lab’s cell-powered chip comprises neurons cultivated from stem cells and grown on a series of microelectrodes in a Petri dish. The system stimulates the cells with electrical signals, and also records the electric charges from the neurons themselves.

Neurons are cells that transmit information within the brain, and between the central nervous system and the rest of the body through electrical or chemical signals.

In a study published in scientific journal Neuron last December, Cortical Labs detailed how the neurons could be manipulated by electric charges to generate computing power in real time – when it learnt to play the retro video game Pong in five minutes.

In a simulation of the table tennis-like game, a prototype of the DishBrain was plugged into a computer that sent electric signals to the neurons to indicate where the ball was relative to the paddle. An electric pulse indicated a successful return of the ball, while an erratic series of pulses signalled a miss.

The cells learnt the rules of the game by recognising patterns in the pulses, said the researchers.

Or, as Dr Hon put it: “The neurons in the dish were able to organise themselves to play the game.”